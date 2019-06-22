Editor’s Note: Following is a question and answer interview with Skip Griese, who retired after 35 years as the head coach of the boys and girls tennis programs at Ada High School.
The Ada News: How long had you been planning your retirement? Why was this year the right time?
Skip Griese: “I don’t know if it was planned, it just happened. I still have my health, and will be leaving the program in excellent leadership with (longtime assistant) Terry Swopes.”
The Ada News: Could you have imagined a more perfect way to go out than winning the program’s 23 state championship? Describe what that feeling was like when that final doubles match ended.
Skip Griese: “It was exciting to achieve a 4A State Championship and an Academic State Championship, and to win the last match in front of the Ada supporters was very humbling. I couldn’t think of a better way to end my coaching career. Terry and I kept the Academic State Championship a secret. The surprise on the boys faces when they found out they also were also the Academic State Champions at the awards presentation was something I will never forget.”
The Ada News: What are some of your most fond memories of coaching tennis at Ada High School?
Skip Griese: “My fond memories are almost too numerous to mention. Van rides to and from tournaments ... The numerous hours I spent with quality men and women in the program. ... Seeing players reach their dreams. ... Making good friends with other coaches and their players. ... The way Ada players conducted themselves both on and off the court. ... Other coaches and players would tell me how much they respected the Ada tennis program.”
The Ada News: What is the secret to Ada’s huge success?
Skip Griese: “The dedication of the players to becoming the best they can be both athletically and academically, the parents that help their children reach their dreams and the Ada School Administration which allowed me to play the schedule we play.”
The Ada News: If a parent is thinking about having a kid get started in tennis, how early do you recommend they start?
Skip Griese: “It depends on the individual. We are fortunate in Ada to have the opportunity to start as young as 4.”
The Ada News: You’ll be the biggest Ada tennis fan in the stands in the coming years. What do you think it will be like watching the Cougars from the sidelines?
Skip Griese: “I don’t know. I guess I will have to wait and see.”
The Ada News: You should have more time on your hands in the coming months. What will you do to fill the tennis coaching void?
Skip Griese: “I will get to spend more time with my wife, Debbie and the rest of my family.”
The Ada News: Is there anything you’d like to say to your Ada High tennis supporters over all these years?
Skip Griese: “To Terry Swopes: Thank you for the last 14 years at the courts and your friendship. Players come and go, but the constant element was you. We spent lots of hours together and every moment was awesome, cherished and will be remembered forever. I am looking forward to watching you succeed in the program.
“To the players: Thank you for your belief, desire, and determination to not only be the best player you could be, but also the best person. It has been an honor to be a part of your life.”
“To the parents: I am truly blessed for the experience of your support and raising such great kids. There have been ups and downs, but in the long run, the values you instilled with your children made my coaching easier.”
“To Ada City Schools: Thank you for letting me be the tennis coach at the best school system in the state. I could not have had this success without the Ada School System’s support.”
