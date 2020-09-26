Great American Conference kicks off Madden 21 season

The Great American Conference will have an 11-week football schedule this fall after all — but it’s not what you think.
The GAC has established a virtual season on Twitch.
Players representing each conference team will play head to head on Madden 21 on the PS4 and the games will be aired on the GAC channel on the live streaming platform Twitch.
Kole Poindexter, a freshman linebacker from Norman that played at Canadian High School, will represent East Central.
Poindexter won a three-player playoff with two of his fellow Tiger teammates to earn the chance to represent East Central in the virtual season.
“Coach (Al) Johnson sent out an email asking who wanted to play in the Madden Tournament and there were only three of us. We played and I ended up winning,” Poindexter explained.
Players must use a different NFL team each week. The home team gets the first choice of their team until “rivalry” week rolls around when the player with the better record will pick first.
Pointdexter said the COVID-19 pandemic has turned him into more of a gamer than usual.
“I play games quite a bit in my free time,” Poindexter said. “With the virus, that’s really all we have to do.”
The longtime Madden football fan didn’t have to think twice when the opportunity to represent ECU in a virtual format came up. Poindexter said Madden battles between Tigers occur quite often in the dorms and he can hang with the best of them.
“I’ve played Madden since 2010. I can compete with everyone for sure,” he said. “We play in the dorms some. It gives us a chance to compete a little bit.”
Poindexter dropped a hard-fought 28-22 decision to Northwestern representative Denzel Davis. Poindexter was playing the New Orleans Saints and David was playing the Seattle Seahawks.
“I had too many turnovers too quick. He had an 82-yard run going into the half with one second left. I had a pretty good comeback, it just wasn’t enough,” he said.
Poindexter then came out on the wrong end of a 25-17 decision to Logan Engle of Southwestern. Engle was playing with the Minnesota Vikings and Poindexter chose the Baltimore Ravens.
Again, early turnovers turned out to be the difference.
The early leaders in the GAC Madden 21 football standings are Tommy Crumpton II from Ouachita Baptist, Engle and Dekenderick Bender of Southern Arkansas — all with 2-0 records.
Poindexter has strong local ties to the Ada area. His father went to school at Vanoss and his mother attended Vanoss.
Despite the slow start, Poindexter looks forward to trying to turn things around beginning next week.
“It just gives us a chance to compete and I’m grateful for that,” he said.
