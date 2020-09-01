ROFF — Tanner Graves belted two home runs — including a first-inning grand slam — to help the Roff Tigers turn back Fort Cobb-Broxton 7-3 in Saturday’s finals of the 41st Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Roff, ranked No. 3 in Class B, improved to 10-2 on the season, while Class A’s No. 1 team — Fort Cobb-Broxton — fell to 9-3.
Graves also hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth and finished 2-for-3 with six RBIs and two runs scored in Roff’s seven-hit attack.
Cade Baldridge went 2-for-4 with two runs scored from the top of the Roff batting order. Coby Simon went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Conner Owens went 0-for-1 and scored two runs for the hosts.
Jackson Willits led the Mustangs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored as Fort Cobb’s leadoff man.
Dylan Reed was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out six, walked six and allowed one run on two hits in six innings of work. Easton Riddle retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless inning of relief.
Roff is at Byng at 4:30 p.m. today, weather permitting.
Byng holds off Varnum for third place
The Byng Pirates needed two runs in the top seventh inning to hold off Varnum 15-13 Saturday in the third-place game of the Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Byng, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 8-3 on the year, while Class B No. 2 Varnum dropped to 10-5.
The Whippets had erased a 12-4 deficit with an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning to surge ahead 13-12.
Parker Presley hit a two-out, RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to forge a 13-13 tie.
In the seventh, Cade Azlin hit a one-out single and raced all the way to third on a Varnum error. Reid Johnson followed with an RBI groundout to put Byng on top 14-13.
Riley McCage hit a two-out base hit and Carson Capps walked. Trae Lowe then produced an RBI single to give his team its two-run cushion.
Byng pounded 18 hits in the game. Seth Brecheen finished 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs, two walks and two runs scored to pace Byng at the plate. Bill McCarter went 3-for-4 a home run, a double, four RBIs and a run scored, while Rylan Johnson ended up 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Presley walked three times, went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored three runs for the locals.
Four BHS pitchers combined for seven walks and six strikeouts in the complete-game contest.
Calera clips Latta in 8
Tjun Gibson hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning to help the Bulldogs scoot past Latta 12-11 in the consolation title game Saturday at the Roff Tournament.
Latta loaded the bases with one out after singles by Tucker Abney and DJ Van Atten and a walk to JT Gray in the bottom of the eighth. But the LHS uprising fell short when Calera turned a double play to end the game.
Jackson Presley and Van Atten both had three hits apiece in a 15-hit LHS attack. Presley finished 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk, while Van Atten went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Abney ended 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, Ajay Kelough finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Gray ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Nakni Anna led Calera, going 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and five runs scored. Gibson finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the winners.
