Grading the 2022 Oklahoma wide receivers

It was an interesting season for Oklahoma’s wide receivers in 2022.
The receivers got off to a tough start when their position coach, Cale Gundy, abruptly resigned a few weeks before the season opener against UTEP. Dillon Gabriel’s injury in Week 5 against TCU also provided a speed bump for the position group, and the Sooners’ pass catchers caught just nine passes the following week against Texas in Gabriel’s absence.
The Sooners finished in the middle of the pack in passing offense, ranking sixth in the Big 12 in yards per game (254.2).
The receivers had some highlight moments under interim wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington, including some unexpected bright spots up and down the roster. But with some key departures, and the recent hire of incoming receivers coach Emmett Jones, the position group will look a lot different next season.
Here’s a look at how the receivers fared in 2022, as graded by The Transcript, and what the position group can expect heading into next season:
Marvin Mims: A-
In what turned out to be his final season in a Sooner uniform, Mims saved the best for last.
He was the most consistent and most explosive receiver for the Sooners this season. The junior recorded career-highs, and led the team, in receptions (54) and yards (1,083) while adding six touchdowns. He led the Big 12 in yards per catch (20.1) and finished second in receiving yards.
His best performance came in the Sooners’ regular-season finale against Texas Tech, when he finished with five receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns. But he also recorded an uncharacteristically-high five dropped passes, with two of them coming in the Sooners’ 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
However, he quickly developed into Dillon Gabriel’s No. 1 target, and Mims was the most consistent offensive player outside of running back Eric Gray.
After finishing 6-7, the Sooners have a lot of things to work on in the offseason. But one of Jones’ first tasks will be finding a replacement for Mims, and it won’t be easy.
Brayden Willis: B+
He was the breakout star of the Sooners’ pass catchers.
In his first four seasons, Willis totaled 36 catches for 484 yards and six touchdowns. But he stepped into a bigger role and surpassed his career totals in 2022, recording 39 catches for 514 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.
Willis even took snaps at quarterback in Gabriel’s absence, rushing 10 times for 26 yards. He also completed a 24-yard touchdown pass early in the season.
While it won’t be easy to replace him, the Sooners did manage to add a tight end via the NCAA Transfer Portal last month with the return of Austin Stogner. The OU tight end caught 47 passes in his three previous seasons with the Sooners, and he’ll likely step into Willis’ role next season.
Either way, it was a standout season for Willis and his departure will be tough for the Sooners to manage.
Drake Stoops: B
Prior to 2022, Stoops had been used sparingly in the Sooners’ offense. The former walk-on caught 41 passes for 521 yards in his first four seasons.
He was a more prominent presence under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, catching 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns. The Sooners even used him occasionally as a runner, as Stoops carried the ball eight times for 48 yards.
Stoops did most of his damage as a slot receiver, and he proved he can be a viable weapon in that position. He announced prior to the Cheez-It Bowl that he’ll be returning for his sixth and final season, which bodes well for the Sooners.
The team will need to develop some other receivers around Stoops. But he’ll be at the top of the depth chart entering next season.
Jalil Farooq: B
Farooq carried the momentum from the 2021 Alamo Bowl into the 2022 season.
Farooq stepped into a bigger role in his sophomore season, finishing the year with 36 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns. He caught a touchdown in each of the final three games.
His performance against Iowa State (four catches, 74 yards, one score) showed his big-play ability. Now the goal for Farooq, and the Sooners, is to continue his development as an explosive weapon in the offense.
Like Stoops, Farooq projects to play an even bigger role for the Sooners next season.
Extra points
Theo Wease: C
The now-Missouri receiver never found a rhythm in Lebby’s offense, recording 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns. He caught just six passes in the final five games, with four of them coming against Texas Tech.
Not much action for Jayden Gibson, LV Bunkley-Shelton:
The young duo rarely saw the field this season, combining for three catches and 17 yards.
It’s reasonable that the coaches saw this season as a learning experience for Gibson, a true freshman. But considering the recent departures, it would be a huge development for the Sooners if the former four-star prospect can become a regular contributor next season.
Freshman walk-on Gavin Freeman saw a few opportunities and recorded one of the top highlights of the season with a long touchdown against UTEP. It will be interesting to see if Freeman can carve out a bigger role in 2023.
