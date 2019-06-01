Golloway returns to coaching at Moore

MOORE — Sunny Golloway is coaching baseball again.
The former University of Oklahoma head coach was hired for the same role at Moore High School after a special school board meeting Thursday night.
Golloway has been out of coaching since being fired with cause by Auburn in 2015. Moore athletic director Chad Mashburn could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Moore went 14-22 this spring under Brad Hill, who was serving as interim coach. The Lions went 0-2 in a regional tournament and were eliminated by Deer Creek.
From 2005-13, Golloway led OU to seven regional berths, four super regionals and the 2010 College World Series during nine seasons in Norman before leaving for the same job at Auburn in 2013.
When the Tigers hired Golloway, he had amassed a 681-337-1 record as a head coach between his time at OU and Oral Roberts, including 12 seasons of 40 wins or more.
His OU ties dated back to the early ‘90s, during a four-year stint as assistant coach under Larry Cochell that included the Sooners’ 1994 national championship season.
But Golloway’s marriage with Auburn ended messily, with Tigers administrators firing him for violation of university and NCAA rules. Auburn cited 11 violations of the terms of his contract. The school fired him with cause without having to pay the remaining $1.25 million owed. But Golloway filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, reaching a settlement in January 2018 for $100,000.
