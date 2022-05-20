Racers from Coalgate, Davis, Newcastle, Bethany and Atoka won feature races during racing action at the Oklahoma Sports Park on May 7.
The local dirt track took last weekend off but a full slate of races will resume Saturday night featuring the following classes: Pure Stock, Factory Stock, EMod, Street Stock and Sport Mod.
The OSP will also be closed on May 28 for the Memorial Day weekend.
Jeremiah Golden of Coalgate was the feature race winner in Factory Stocks. Chris Wilson was second followed by Ricky Boston of Stringtown.
Kacie Buntin of Davis held off a pair of local drivers to win the E Mods Feature Race. Gavin Mullins of Ada was second and Michael Morris of Ada finished third.
Tyler Krag of Newcastle won the Sports Mods feature race.
In a competitive Street Stock feature race, Jay Sale of Bethany took the checkered flag. He was followed by John Prior or Morris, Gary Stephens of Oklahoma City and local driver Lane Logan of Stonewall.
Stormi Courtney of Atoka won the Pure Stock feature race. Leedale Austreng of Wellston was second followed by Julia Boston of Stringtown.
Golden also won the big $500 to win Factory Stock Feature Race held on April 30. Scott Wilson of Okemah finished second and Stephen Grimes of Meeker was third.
That night also featured the popular Enduro Race and Chase Book of Ada captured the checkered flag. Frank Eberle of Konawa was second and Justin Chambers of Holdenvile finished third.
Saturday, May 7
FACTORY STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[4]; 2. 77W-Chris Wilson[6]; 3. 2B-Ricky Boston[5]; 4. 2J-Makayla Chambers[3]; 5. 11C-Colten Courtney[8]; 6. 50-Billy Roebuck[1]; 7. 83J-James Wilson[2]; 8. (DNF) 18-Randy Thomas[7]
Heat 1
1. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[5]; 2. 77W-Chris Wilson[7]; 3. 2B-Ricky Boston[6]; 4. 83J-James Wilson[3]; 5. 18-Randy Thomas[8]; 6. 50-Billy Roebuck[2]; 7. 2J-Makayla Chambers[4]; 8. (DNS) 11C-Colten Courtney
E MODS
A Feature 1
1. 37B-Kacie Buntin[1]; 2. 89G-Gavin Mullins[3]; 3. 17M-Michael Morris[4]
Heat 1 10 Laps
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins[3]; 2. 99K-Tyler Krag[1]; 3. 17M-Michael Morris[4]; 4. 37B-Kacie Buntin[2]
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1
1. 99K-Tyler Krag[1]
Heat 1
1. 99K-Tyler Krag[1]
STREET STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 64-Jay Sale[6]; 2. 47-John Prior[2]; 3. 14-Gary Stephens[1]; 4. 1L-Lane Logan[7]; 5. 288-Rachel Harper[3]; 6. 27X-Ron Brown[4]; 7. 89-Mark Mullins[5]
Heat 1
1. 64-Jay Sale[6]; 2. 89-Mark Mullins[5]; 3. 14-Gary Stephens[1]; 4. 47-John Prior[2]; 5. 1L-Lane Logan[7]; 6. 27X-Ron Brown[4]; 7. 288-Rachel Harper[3]
PURE STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 5C-Stormi Courtney[4]; 2. 92-Leedale Austreng[3]; 3. 101-Julia Boston[5]; 4. 57-Robby Scroggins[2]; 5. (DNF) 64S- Richard Scroggins[1]
Heat 1
1. 92-Leedale Austreng[2]; 2. 5C-Stormi Courtney[4]; 3. 57-Robby Scroggins[3]; 4. 64S-Richard Scroggins[1]; 5. 101-Julia Boston[5]
Saturday, April 30
FACTORY STOCKS
($500 to win)
A Feature 1
1. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[4]; 2. 77W-Scott Wilson[3]; 3. THE75-Stephen Grimes[1]; 4. 00G-Randall Wilson[2]; 5. 37-Brook Wigley[10]; 6. 2J-Makayla Chambers[8]; 7. 13-Dominic Morales[12]; 8. (DNF) 33K-Kash Wigley[6]; 9. (DNF) 66-Jeff Rozelle[7]; 10. (DNF) 18-Randy Thomas[11]; 11. (DNF) 69K-Ken Taylor[13]; 12. (DNF) 50-Billy Roebuck[9]; 13. (DNS) 56- Klayton Campbell; 14. (DNS) 11C-Colten Courtney; 15. (DNS) 75N-Mark Norwood
Heat 1
1. 00G-Randall Wilson[3]; 2. THE75-Stephen Grimes[7]; 3. 33K-Kash Wigley[2]; 4. 2J-Makayla Chambers[5]; 5. 50-Billy Roebuck[1]; 6. (DNF) 18-Randy Thomas[8]; 7. (DNF) 75N-Mark Norwood[6]; 8. (DNF) 69K-Ken Taylor[4]
Heat 2
1. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[2]; 2. 77W-Scott Wilson[6]; 3. 66-Jeff Rozelle[3]; 4. 56-Klayton Campbell[7]; 5. 37-Brook Wigley[4]; 6. 13-Dominic Morales[5]; 7. (DNF) 11C-Colten Courtney[1]
ENDURO RACE
(28 Entries)
A Feature 1
1. 4-Chase Booth[1]; 2. 10-Frank Eberle[7]; 3. 8-Justin Chambers[4]; 4. 30-Branden Conditt[5]; 5. 3-Jeremy Wilson[24]; 6. 33-Rick Phelps[18]; 7. 22-Reece Cahill[3]; 8. 28-Kyle Mathews[14]; 9. 1-Justin McBride[16]; 10. 12-CJ Johnson[11]; 11. 19- Greg Martin[13]; 12. 24-Eric Likens[12]; 13. 6-Jason Bradshaw[2]; 14. 26-Randall Wilson[25]; 15. 99-Anthony Williamson[21]; 16. 32-Jason Miller[26]; 17. 15-Levi Mathews[15]; 18. 27-Axle Wilson[22]; 19. 31-JD Glasco[8]; 20. 29-Cailey Phelps[17]; 21. 21-Caleb Heathcock[10]; 22. 11-Jason Dehart[6]; 23. 5-Jeremiah Golden[9]; 24. 23-James Wilson[23]; 25. 16-Joe Sanders[20]; 26. 7-James Sallee[19]￼￼￼
