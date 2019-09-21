Glenpool uses six spot in sixth to rally past Ada

GLENPOOL – The Ada Lady Cougars couldn’t overcome a six-run sixth inning by Glenpool and the Lady Warriors came away with a 7-4 decision on Thursday.
Ada, which fell to 7-11 on the season, jumped out to a 2-0 lead when Kinsley Goza singled to third base and Avery Brown reached on a fielder’s choice before Katy Reed doubled to right, scoring both runners.
Glenpool countered with a single run in the fifth before putting up the six-spot in the sixth.
The Lady Cougars tried to battle back in the seventh after Amaya Frizell singled to center, bringing home Keila Salgado. Goza later scored for the fourth run after a triple-steal.
Goza finished 2-for-3 from the plate with two runs scored and a walk. Salgado was 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Alyssa Colungo and Torri Bray were each 1-for-3.
Colungo suffered the pitching loss as she allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out three.
Glenpool pitcher Maggie Hummingbird earned the win. She struck out 10, walked three and allowed four earned runs in the complete-game effort.
The Lady Cougars made three errors in the contest.
Cheyann Waters led an eight-hit Lady Warriors’ offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Madison Kearns went 2-for-4 and scored a run and Dillyn New added two RBIs.
The Lady Cougars return to action Tuesday for a 4 p.m. District 5A-4 doubleheader with Tahlequah at the Ada Softball Complex. The Lady Tigers entered the weekend 13-11 overall and 9-1 in the district, good enough for second place in the standings. Ada is 4-5 in 5A-4 and is currently in the fifth spot.
