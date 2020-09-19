The Ada High School softball team was about a half a second from an exhilarating win over Glenpool Thursday night in what was just the second home game for the Lady Cougars during a crazy 2020 fastpitch season.
Instead, the Lady Warriors scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to steal an 8-6 win from Ada in a District 5A-4 matchup.
Glenpool avoided a season sweep and improved to 8-8 overall and 5-2 in district play, while Ada dropped to 12-9 and 5-1.
With the game knotted at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh, freshman Jakobi Williams blasted a one-out triple to the wall in right field. Addie Hill then hit a hard ground ball that Glenpool pitcher Maggie Hummingbird stopped with her feet. She picked up the ball and fired to first base for the second out of the inning.
Williams raced toward home plate on the play and tried to score what would have been the winning run for the Lady Cougars, but Glenpool first baseball made a nice throw to catcher Kaylen Herman, who tagged Williams for the final out of the inning in a bang-bang play at the plate.
Had the hit by Hill been just a few inches left or right, Williams would have likely scored easily. She was a half-second away from being safe anyway.
“I was proud that she was aggressive. I think nine times out of 10 she’s safe. They made a great play on it,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry.
Maddy Kearns drove in what turned out to be the winning run for Glenpool with an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning. She finished 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, four RBIs and three runs scored. She later scored an insurance run on an RBI single by Hummingbird that made it 8-6.
Elisa Munoz hit a one-out single to begin Ada’s half of the eighth inning, went to second on a passed ball and got to third on a groundout before Glenpool finally closed the door.
It was all Lady Cougars at the start. Ada pushed across four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Trenity Duvall hit a two-run single in the inning and Williams followed with a two-RBI double. The inning also included two walks and a base hit by Amaya Frizell.
Frizell crushed an RBI triple and later scored on a passed ball to push Ada’s lead to 6-0 after two innings.
The Lady Cougars’ were shut out and managed just three hits the rest of the way.
“That was the problem today. We scored those runs in the first two innings and thought we were good. But you can’t do that, especially in a district game,” Henry said. “ That’s something these kids need to learn. You have to keep putting pressure on every inning and don’t let up. When you let up, you give them the momentum.”
Frizell and Williams had two hits each to pace an eight-hit AHS offense.
The Lady Warriors were aided by 10 walks (two intentional), a hit batter and three Ada errors.
Henry and company will consider this contest ‘the one that got away’.
“We should have won but hopefully this will provide a good lesson for these young kids to learn as we get further into the season and into playoffs,” she said.
Finally back at home
Incredibly, Ada’s contest with Glenpool Thursday was only the second one at the Ada High School Softball Complex. The Lady Cougars had played 19 straight road games since their season-opener Aug. 10 against Tupelo.
“They were very excited to play at home in front of the home crowd. I said before the season I was afraid it would be a season unlike any other and it has been. There’s been a lot of rescheduling and let to a lot of road trips,” Henry said. “Luckily these kids are young. I think it was me and Coker (assistant coach Shane Coker) that struggled the most with all road trips.”
The Lady Cougars are back at home Monday, hosting rival McAlester in a 3:30 p.m. district doubleheader. The Lady Buffaloes are just returning to action after serving a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine.
