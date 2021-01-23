Glenpool holds Ada off in fourth

Sophomore Andrew Hughes (5) and his Ada High teammates dropped a 58-54 decision to Glenpool Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 Titan Classic.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

MIDWEST CITY — The Ada High boys basketball team got off to a cold start but nearly completed a late comeback before falling to Glenpool 58-54 Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 Titan Classic hosted by Carl Albert High School.

Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, dropped to 9-5 on the year. Glenpool, No. 8 in Class 5A, improved to 7-3.

The Warriors raced out to a 12-5 lead to start the game and still led 26-21 at halftime. Glenpool carried a 38-31 advantage into the final period before Ada closed the gap with a game-ending 23-19 run.

Kaden Cooper led Ada’s charge with 17 points. Jack Morris scored 13 points and hit a pair of 3’s for Ada, while Devon Maccollister hit doubles figures with 12.

Glenpool got a game-high 21 points from Isaac Tiger. Avery Cooke and 6-9 post player Grayson Baker added 12 points apiece. 

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you