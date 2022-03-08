OKLAHOMA CITY — It looked as if Roff junior Cade Baldridge had helped secure a victory for the Tigers on three different occasions in the closing seconds of their matchup with Glencoe in the championship game of the Class B State Tournament Saturday afternoon inside the Jim Norick Arena.
But a crazy turn of events in the closing seconds helped the fourth-ranked Panthers upset No. 1 Roff 46-45. The Tigers finished their season at 27-4, while the win gave Glencoe a 30-2 record.
First, Baldridge hit a tough shot in the post after a Roff timeout with just below 30 seconds left to put Roff ahead 45-44. That play had followed a clutch 3-pointer from Glencoe’s Jaken Weedn with 59.8 seconds remaining.
Then, Baldridge hustled back on defense and drew a charge on GHS junior Tré Speer with 19.3 ticks left with Roff still clinging to the one-point lead.
Glencoe’s Jordon Beaver followed by intercepting a long Roff pass down the court that gave the Panthers new life with 17.5 seconds left.
As the Panthers were trying to set up their offense, Baldridge struck again. He tipped the ball out of Weedn’s hands and Roff’s Dylan Reed tracked down the loose ball.
It appeared that play put the Tigers on the cusp of a state title.
However, what is now being considered by many onlookers as a “Phantom foul” (not just by Roff fans) was whistled on Roff post player Tallen Bagwell during the play. It was Bagwell’s fifth foul.
That sent Weedn to the free-throw line where the GHS junior sank two pressure-packed free throws with 6.8 showing on the clock to give Glencoe a 46-45 advantage.
Roff got the ball into Reed, who dribble down the left side of the court, cut across and launched a 3-pointer at the buzzer that nicked off the right side of the rim as time expired, sending the Panthers into a wild celebration.
The loss was even more painful for the Roff boys considering they lost in overtime to Varnum in the 2021 Class B State title game.
Asked if he kind of felt like the Tigers were snake-bit, Roff head coach Larry Johnston said “Absolutely.”
“It just tears you up on the inside and breaks your heart for those kids. Just one little thing — one bounce our way — in back-to-back years and we have two gold balls instead of two silver ones,” Johnston told The Ada News.
Johnston took the high road when asked to comment on the Phantom Foul.
“It was a bad break,” he said and left it at that.
Johnston said Baldridge game up huge for his team down the stretch.
“We tried one set play and they defended it well but our guys stayed composed and got to another one real quick and executed it perfectly. Cade hit a super tough contested shot. It was a big-time shot,” Johnston said.
“And then he made another big play and takes a charge,” he added. “It was a couple of little things from there on out that didn’t go our way.”
The Roff defense, as it has all season, was really good early in the state title contest. The Tigers jumped out of a 10-2 lead to start the game after Kagan Huneycutt sank a 3-pointer to open the second quarter.
Glencoe didn’t hit its first field goal until Beaver sank a 3-pointer at the 5:48 mark of the second period to trim the RHS lead to 12-6. That set a spark for the Panthers and they finished the second quarter on a 16-4 run. That charge was capped by a 3-pointer by Houston Patten — he was left wide open and the Tigers kind of dared him to shoot it — and Glencoe led 19-16 at halftime.
Beaver hit another trifecta at the 4:14 mark of the third quarter that gave Glencoe its biggest lead of the game at 27-21. The Panthers finished the game shooting 9-of-18 from beyond the 3-point stripe.
Roff wasn’t fazed, putting together an impressive 12-5 run to end the third period. When Bagwell scored in the paint with just three seconds remaining, the Tigers carried a 33-32 lead into the wild fourth period.
Roff used a 7-1 run to open the final frame, capped by another tough basket inside the paint by Baldridge, who muscled the shot over the rim and into the bucket. It followed a steal by Reed and put the Tigers on top 40-33 with 6:37 left in the contest.
Bill McCarter’s shot from long distance put Roff ahead 43-39 with 2:53 remaining.
Glencoe rallied with two free throws by Speer with 1:57 left and a clutch 3-point basket by Weedn with 1:32 showing that gave the Panthers a 44-43 lead and set up the crazy series of events that ended the game.
Roff’s defense held Glencoe to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. The Panthers had scored over 100 points on nine different occasions.
“I’m so proud of those guys because Glencoe is capable of scoring in bunches and bunches,” Johnston said. “I thought everyone that played for us, played so well defensively. To hold those guys to 46 points is outstanding.”
Bagwell led the Roff offense with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. Reed and Brand Wilson followed with seven points apiece. Reed also had seven assists and three steals.
Both Brighton Gregory and Huneycutt contributed six points each for the Tigers. Huneycutt hit a pair of 3-pointers for his total.
Baldridge had his five big points in the fourth period, while Bill McCarter hit one 3-pointer for the locals.
Bagwell and Reed both had four rebounds each for the Tigers.
Beaver led Glencoe with 15 points, including a 4-of-6 effort from the 3-point stripe. Weedn hit a pair of triples and followed with 13 points. Speer was next with eight points and five rebounds for the Panthers.
Roff finished just 4-of-18 from 3-point territory and made 3-of-4 free throws in the game. Glencoe finished 11-of-14 from the line.
The championship is Glencoe’s first since 2015 and the fifth in school history
By The Numbers
BOYS
Saturday, March 5
CLASS B STATE
At Jim Norick Arena
Championship
Glencoe 46, Roff 45
GLENCOE 2 17 12 14 — 46
ROFF 7 9 17 12 — 45
GLENCOE: Jordon Beaver 5-9, 0-0, 14; Jaken Weedn 3-4, 5-6, 13; Tré Speer 1-7, 6-8, 8; Houston Patten 2-3, 0-0, 5; Jaxton Weedn 1-3, 0-0, 3; Brad Reeves 1-2, 0-0, 3. Totals: 13-28, 11-14, 46.
ROFF: Tallen Bagwell 5-6, 1-2, 11; Brand Wilson 3-5, 0-0, 7; Dylan Reed 3-9, 1-1, 7; Kagan Huneycutt 2-6, 0-0, 6; Brigton Gregory 3-5, 0-0, 6; Cade Baldridge 2-5, 1-1, 5; Bill McCarter 1-6, 0-0, 3. Totals: 19-43, 3-4, 45.
Turnovers: Glencoe 15, Roff 7.
Steals: Glencoe 4 (Beaver 3); Roff 10 (Reed 3).
Rebounds: Glencoe 20 (Speer 5); Roff 17 (Bagwell 4, Reed 4).
3-point goals: Glencoe 9-18 (Beaver 4-6, Jaken Weedn 2-3, Jaxton Weedn 1-3, Patten 1-1, Reeves 1-2); Roff 4-18 (Huneycutt 2-6, Wilson 1-2, McCarter 1-3).
Fouled out: Bagwell (R).
