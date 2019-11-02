2019-20 Girls preseason basketball capsules

ADA LADY COUGARS
Head Coach: Christie Jennings
Assistant Coaches: Shelby Davis, Jeremy Strong, Menee Thomsen, Leslie Landrum.
2018-19 Record: 14-9
Starters Lost: Dixie Redman (2.2 ppg, 2 rpg).
Starters Returning: Landyn Owens (15 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Amaya Frizell (8 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Tatum Havens (8 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Shayla Wofford (6 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Alex Hamilton (3 ppg, 2.4 ppg).
2019-20 Roster
Player POS
22 Alex Hamilton F
25 Torri Bray G
10 Cheyene Howell G
31 Landyn Owens F
15 Jaeden Ward G
11 Alexus Hamilton G
24 Tatum Havens G
23 Amaya Frizell G
32 Shayla Wofford F
44 Jaiden Stevenson F
12 Ariel Snodgrass G
14 KK Brown G
COACH’S QUOTE: “If we can stay healthy, we think we can be a pretty good basketball team by playoffs,” — Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
BYNG LADY PIRATES
Head Coach: Trent Miller
Assistant Coaches: Randi Colbert, Erin Mitchell
2018-19 Record: 15-13
Starters Lost: Emily Wilson.
Starters Returning: Kennedy Large (7.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Britney Brooks-Teel (8 ppg. 6.1 rpg), Trenity Miller (7.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
3 Kaylee DeAnglis 5-6 SO G
4 Olivia Colombe 5-7 SO G
5 MacKenzie Kent 5-6 SO G
10 Carizma Nelson 5-5 SO G
11 Deesa Neely 5-10 FR F
15 Emma Lorance 5-8 FR F
20 Trenity Miller 5-9 JR G
22 Alexa Thompson 5-9 FR F
23 Adyson Caton 5-9 FR F
24 Kennedy Large 5-10 JR F
25 Alexis Barnett 5-6 SR G
32 Laney Waters 5-8 FR F
40 Gina Dean 5-9 SO F
44 Britney Brooks-Teel 5-10 JR F
COACH’S QUOTE: “Joy comes in bonding together athletes. I think this group’s bond will be special. As the season progresses, I think we will continue to get better and be our best when it matters the most,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
CALVIN LADY BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Nathan Holland
Assistant Coaches: NA
2018-19 Record: 22-9
Starters Lost: Kelcie Howell (19.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Brooke Miller (11.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Denise Thomas (4.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
Starters Returning: Hannah Harris (10.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg), Shantel Potter (15.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
Shantell Potter 4-9 SR PG
Hanna Harris 5-9 JR F
Tessa Ethelbah 5-6 JR F
Kaytlin Carter 5-3 FR G
Maelei Carroll 5-4 FR F
Rachel Janda 5-2 FR G
Makayla Potter 5-3 FR G
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are who you thought we were,” — Calvin head coach Nathan Holland.
COALGATE LADY WILDCATS
Head Coach: Garrett Eaton
Assistant Coaches: Melton Clonch
2018-19 Record: 3-20
Starters Lost: Bree Hughes (9 ppg), Anna Humphreys, Annie Yanez.
Starters Returning: Rylie Wood (14.5 ppg), Katyn Denson (6.2 ppg).
2019-20 Roster
Player CL
Rylie Wood SR
Katyn Denson SR
Joley James SR
Alizaye Buckley SR
Abby Marks JR
Cheyenne McCoy JR
Hanna Muniz SO
Shelbie Roebuck SO
Peggy Brown SO
April Burris SO
Jordanna Fuller FR
Braedy Wardrope FR
Delaney James FR
Rhoda Buckley FR
Josi Lackey FR
Cherokee McCoy FR
Madison Flint FR
COACH’S QUOTE: “Wood and Denson bring a lot of leadership and experience. We need to be able to win close games this year. Fuller (a freshman) will be an impact player immediately,” — Coalgate head coach Garrett Eaton.
KONAWA LADY TIGERS
Head Coach: Bryan Lyon
Assistant Coaches: April Willis
2018-19 Record: 25-7
Starters Lost: Frankie Soar (11 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Charlene Galimba (11 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Kayla Hill (8 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
Starters Returning: Kayden King (13 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Charlyee Ortiz (6 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Kashyn Ortiz (5 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Kim Soar (3 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
3 Destiny Roe 5-5 SR G
11 Kashyn Ortiz 5-6 JR G
12 Charlyee Oritz 5-5 SR G
14 Kim Soar 5-5 SR G
21 Kayden King 5-7 SR F
23 Camry Whitekiller 5-6 JR G
Madison Rankid 5-4 SR G
Julie Coats 5-4 SO F
Skylar Reavis 5-5 FR G
Jaylyn Isaacs 5-6 FR G
Kristin Johnson 5-5 FR G
Hannah Gee 5-6 FR F
Chesape Solano 5-5 FR G
Tatina Amador 5-4 FR G
COACH’S QUOTE: “Although this team lost a couple of players from last year’s roster, we still have a strong nucleus remaining, along with several that had a lot of playing time to fill those empty spots. We will definitely turn some heads and not be easy to contend with,” — Konawa head coach Bryan Lyon.
LATTA LADY PANTHERS
Head Coach: Bruce Plunk
Assistant Coaches: Clay Plunk
2018-19 Record: 25-7
Starters Lost: Emma Epperly (14.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Shelby Garrett (7.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Macy Smith (6.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
Starters Returning: Chloe Brinlee (6.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Carson Dean (5.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
15 Chloe Brinlee 6-0 SR F
12 Tawni Wood 5-5 SR G
20 Cheyenne Adair 5-4 SR G
10 Abbi Atkinson 5-4 SR G
33 Carson Dean 5-10 JR G
21 Hailehy Baber 5-9 JR G
2 Caitlyn Byrd 5-1 JR G
11 Jaylee Willis 5-9 SO G
3 Alesha Traylor 5-2 SO G
24 Trinity Cotanny 6-2 SO C
31 Taryn Batterton 6-2 SO F
32 Chloe Miller 5-7 SO G
Brooklyn Ryan 5-2 FR G
Abby Salter 5-6 FR G
Auburn King 5-6 FR G
Mallory Reeves 5-5 FR F
Sheridan Adair 5-4 FR G
Paisley Hoeuker 5-6 FR G
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are very talented and deep. We have to find this team’s identity. We are looking forward to a good year. Our schedule will have us ready for a deep run in the playoffs,” — Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
ROFF LADY TIGERS
Head Coach: Trent Storts
Assistant Coaches: Carla Harris
2018-19 Record: 5-19
Starters Lost: NA
Starters Returning: NA
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL
3 Camden Simon 5-4 SO
4 Maddie Adair 5-4 SO
5 Chloe Eldred 5-8 FR
10 Payton Owens 5-6 SO
14 Breana Britt 5-5 FR
21 Madyson Shulanberger 5-8 SR
30 Jo Jo Bettes 5-4 FR
31 Danleigh Harris 5-10 FR
33 Sidney Wright 5-9 JR
35 Mackenzie Parnell 5-9 SR
STONEWALL LADY LONGHORNS
Head Coach: Jeff Parnell
Assistant Coaches: Brian Davis
2018-19 Record: NA
Starters Lost: Alexis Chamberlain (13 ppg, 8 rpg), Dawson Lyons (10 ppg, 6 rpg).
Starters Returning: Meghan Sliger (8 ppg, 4 rpg), Mahayla Walker (6 ppg, 3 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player CL POS
14 Mahayla Walker SR G
12 Meghan Sliger JR G
11 Josilyn Eddy JR G
2 Tatum Brady SO G
10 Lyndi Humphers SO F
22 Charisma Newton SO F
20 Kaylee Ford FR G
5 Brittney Littlefield FR F
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are very young team with one senior. We will surprise a lot of people with our scrappiness and our effort every night. They have a no-quote attitude, and I love that about this team,” — Stonewall head coach Jeff Parnell.
STRATFORD LADY BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Mark Savage
Assistant Coaches: Sam Caton
2018-19 Record: 19-6
Starters Lost: Katy Tice (5.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
Starters Returning: Jaedyn Getman (16.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg), Abbi Phelps (8.6 ppg, 4 rpg), Olivia Inmon (7.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Angel Wood (5.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Laney Anderson (5.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
Laney Anderson 5-6 SR F
Angel Wood 5-8 SR F
Maranda Youngwolfe 5-4 SR G
JimyJo Lemmings 5-10 JR F
Abbi Phelps 5-8 JR F
Raivette Tom 6-2 JR P
Morgan Burnum 5-7 SO P
Jaedyn Getman 6-0 SO P
Olivia Inmon 5-7 SO F
Brynn Savage 5-4 SO G
Lundyn Anderson 5-4 FR G
Morgan Boyles 5-8 FR P
Abbi Clark 5-5 FR G
Emily Henderson 5-7 FR F
Kourtney Willingham 5-7 FR F
Holley Wood 5-10 FR P
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are looking forward to a great year. We have a bunch of tough, hard-nosed young ladies,” — Stratford head coach Mark Savage.
SULPHUR LADY BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Toby Todd
Assistant Coaches: Tracy Eldred
Manager: Kara Lee
2018-19 Record: 25-3
Starters Lost: Payton Row (16 ppg. 4 rpg), Kori Allensowrth.
Starters Returning: Abby Beck (9 ppg, 6 rpg), Kady Lunch (7 ppg, 4 rpg), Makella Mobly (6 ppg, 3 rpg, Payton James (4 ppg, 2 rpg), Harley Beasley (6 ppg, 3 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
1 Carlee Cole 5-5 SO G
3 Makena Lloyd 5-6 SO G
5 Makella Mobly 5-6 SR G
10 Meredith Jones 5-5 JR G
11 Paisley Runyan 5-5 JR G
12 Kinlee Duck 5-4 JR G
14 Payton James 5-5 SR G
20 Kady Lynch 5-10 SR F
21 Ally Dixon 5-7 SO F
22 Harley Beesley 6-1 JR F
23 Korie Allensworth 5-10 SR G
24 Macenzie Ruth 5-4 SR G
25 Charlie Rogers 5-9 SO F
30 Abby Beck 5-11 SR F
31 Brinlee Allensworth 5-6 SO G
35 Kinley Gentry 5-9 SO F
45 Jenna Farrell 5-9 SO F
55 Delanie Muck 5-6 SO F
COACH’S QUOTE: “We had an amazing year last season. We are excited about our possibilities entering Class 4A. We have a ton of experience coming back and a great offensive weapon in Korie Allensworth (a move-in from Empire). I think we should be fun to watch in the upcoming season,” — Sulphur head coach Toby Todd.
TUPELO LADY TIGERS
Head Coach: Dustin Romines
Assistant Coaches: Keara Bourland
2018-19 Record: 1-22
Starters Lost: None.
Starters Returning: Shalyn McCollum (5 ppg, 8 rpg), Breonna D’Aguanno (5 ppg, 3 rpg), Kaylea Palmer (4 ppg, 2 rpg), Autumn Fritz (3 ppg, 2 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
1 Vanessa Gutierrez 5-3 FR G
2 Reese Grigg 6-5 SO G
5 Shaylyn McCollum 5-6 JR G
10 Cheyane Price 5-0 SR G
11 Breonna D’Aguanno 5-5 JR G
12 Victoria Palmer 5-6 FR F
14 Kaylea Palmer 5-2 SO G
15 Autumn Fritz 5-7 SR F
20 Kylee Watson 5-9 FR F
21 Karyn Maldonado 5-7 SO F
23 Kacie Maldonado 5-6 JR F
25 Jewel Parker 5-9 JR C
COACH’S QUOTE: “We have a hard-working group that is learning what it takes to compete day in and day out. I expect to see a lot of growth this year and hopefully, some success comes with that,” — Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines.
VANOSS LADY WOLVES
Head Coach: Jon Hurt
Assistant Coaches: Jim Wingfield, Randy Ellis
Managers: Brittany Pursiville, Jocelyn Newby
2018-19 Record: 25-6
Starters Lost: Laramie Doffin (6.2 ppg).
Starters Returning: Emrie Ellis (15 ppg, 10 rpg), Lizzy Simpson (14 ppg, 11 rpg), Rileigh Rush (8 ppg, 1 rpg), Abbi Snow (3 ppg, 2 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
00 Abbi Snow 5-4 JR G
2 Madi Faust 5-10 FR F
5 Riley Reed 5-8 FR F
10 Alexus Belcher 5-7 SO G
12 Jaycee Underwood 5-7 FR G
13 Hailey Brown 5-4 FR G
14 Maddi Dansby 5-6 SO G
22 Emily Wilson 5-10 JRT G
25 Trinity Belcher 5-1 FR G
30 Rileigh Rush 5-6 JR G
32 Lizzy Simpson 5-10 JR F
33 Alexis Crowell 5-11 JR F
55 Emrie Ellis 6-2 JR F
COACH’S QUOTE: “This team has a chance to be special. We will need to guard better than we have to achieve what we want to achieve,” — Vanoss head coach Jon Hurt.
———o——
Note: No preseason information was received from Allen or Asher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.