2019-20 Girls preseason basketball capsules

ADA LADY COUGARS

Head Coach: Christie Jennings

Assistant Coaches: Shelby Davis, Jeremy Strong, Menee Thomsen, Leslie Landrum.

2018-19 Record: 14-9

Starters Lost: Dixie Redman (2.2 ppg, 2 rpg).

Starters Returning: Landyn Owens (15 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Amaya Frizell (8 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Tatum Havens (8 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Shayla Wofford (6 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Alex Hamilton (3 ppg, 2.4 ppg).

2019-20 Roster

Player POS

22 Alex Hamilton F

25 Torri Bray G

10 Cheyene Howell G

31 Landyn Owens F

15 Jaeden Ward G

11 Alexus Hamilton G

24 Tatum Havens G

23 Amaya Frizell G

32 Shayla Wofford F

44 Jaiden Stevenson F

12 Ariel Snodgrass G

14 KK Brown G

COACH’S QUOTE: “If we can stay healthy, we think we can be a pretty good basketball team by playoffs,” — Ada head coach Christie Jennings.

BYNG LADY PIRATES

Head Coach: Trent Miller

Assistant Coaches: Randi Colbert, Erin Mitchell

2018-19 Record: 15-13

Starters Lost: Emily Wilson.

Starters Returning: Kennedy Large (7.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Britney Brooks-Teel (8 ppg. 6.1 rpg), Trenity Miller (7.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg).

2019-20 Roster

Player HT CL POS

3 Kaylee DeAnglis 5-6 SO G

4 Olivia Colombe 5-7 SO G

5 MacKenzie Kent 5-6 SO G

10 Carizma Nelson 5-5 SO G

11 Deesa Neely 5-10 FR F

15 Emma Lorance 5-8 FR F

20 Trenity Miller 5-9 JR G

22 Alexa Thompson 5-9 FR F

23 Adyson Caton 5-9 FR F

24 Kennedy Large 5-10 JR F

25 Alexis Barnett 5-6 SR G

32 Laney Waters 5-8 FR F

40 Gina Dean 5-9 SO F

44 Britney Brooks-Teel 5-10 JR F

COACH’S QUOTE: “Joy comes in bonding together athletes. I think this group’s bond will be special. As the season progresses, I think we will continue to get better and be our best when it matters the most,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.

CALVIN LADY BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Nathan Holland

Assistant Coaches: NA

2018-19 Record: 22-9

Starters Lost: Kelcie Howell (19.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Brooke Miller (11.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Denise Thomas (4.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg).

Starters Returning: Hannah Harris (10.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg), Shantel Potter (15.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg).

2019-20 Roster

Player HT CL POS

Shantell Potter 4-9 SR PG

Hanna Harris 5-9 JR F

Tessa Ethelbah 5-6 JR F

Kaytlin Carter 5-3 FR G

Maelei Carroll 5-4 FR F

Rachel Janda 5-2 FR G

Makayla Potter 5-3 FR G

COACH’S QUOTE: “We are who you thought we were,” — Calvin head coach Nathan Holland.

COALGATE LADY WILDCATS

Head Coach: Garrett Eaton

Assistant Coaches: Melton Clonch

2018-19 Record: 3-20

Starters Lost: Bree Hughes (9 ppg), Anna Humphreys, Annie Yanez.

Starters Returning: Rylie Wood (14.5 ppg), Katyn Denson (6.2 ppg).

2019-20 Roster

Player CL

Rylie Wood SR

Katyn Denson SR

Joley James SR

Alizaye Buckley SR

Abby Marks JR

Cheyenne McCoy JR

Hanna Muniz SO

Shelbie Roebuck SO

Peggy Brown SO

April Burris SO

Jordanna Fuller FR

Braedy Wardrope FR

Delaney James FR

Rhoda Buckley FR

Josi Lackey FR

Cherokee McCoy FR

Madison Flint FR

COACH’S QUOTE: “Wood and Denson bring a lot of leadership and experience. We need to be able to win close games this year. Fuller (a freshman) will be an impact player immediately,” —  Coalgate head coach Garrett Eaton.

KONAWA LADY TIGERS

Head Coach: Bryan Lyon

Assistant Coaches: April Willis

2018-19 Record: 25-7

Starters Lost: Frankie Soar (11 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Charlene Galimba (11 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Kayla Hill (8 ppg, 4.2 rpg).

Starters Returning: Kayden King (13 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Charlyee Ortiz (6 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Kashyn Ortiz (5 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Kim Soar (3 ppg, 3.6 rpg).

2019-20 Roster

Player HT CL POS

3 Destiny Roe 5-5 SR G

11 Kashyn Ortiz 5-6 JR G

12 Charlyee Oritz 5-5 SR G

14 Kim Soar 5-5 SR G

21 Kayden King 5-7 SR F

23 Camry Whitekiller 5-6 JR G

Madison Rankid 5-4 SR G

Julie Coats 5-4 SO F

Skylar Reavis 5-5 FR G

Jaylyn Isaacs 5-6 FR G

Kristin Johnson 5-5 FR G

Hannah Gee 5-6 FR F

Chesape Solano 5-5 FR G

Tatina Amador 5-4 FR G

COACH’S QUOTE: “Although this team lost a couple of players from last year’s roster, we still have a strong nucleus remaining, along with several that had a lot of playing time to fill those empty spots. We will definitely turn some heads and not be easy to contend with,” — Konawa head coach Bryan Lyon.

LATTA LADY PANTHERS

Head Coach: Bruce Plunk

Assistant Coaches: Clay Plunk

2018-19 Record: 25-7

Starters Lost: Emma Epperly (14.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Shelby Garrett (7.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Macy Smith (6.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg).

Starters Returning: Chloe Brinlee (6.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Carson Dean (5.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg).

2019-20 Roster

Player HT CL POS

15 Chloe Brinlee 6-0 SR F

12 Tawni Wood 5-5 SR G

20 Cheyenne Adair 5-4 SR G

10 Abbi Atkinson 5-4 SR G

33 Carson Dean 5-10 JR G

21 Hailehy Baber 5-9 JR G

2 Caitlyn Byrd 5-1 JR G

11 Jaylee Willis 5-9 SO G

3 Alesha Traylor 5-2 SO G

24 Trinity Cotanny 6-2 SO C

31 Taryn Batterton 6-2 SO F

32 Chloe Miller 5-7 SO G

Brooklyn Ryan 5-2 FR G

Abby Salter 5-6 FR G

Auburn King 5-6 FR G

Mallory Reeves 5-5 FR F

Sheridan Adair 5-4 FR G

Paisley Hoeuker 5-6 FR G

COACH’S QUOTE: “We are very talented and deep. We have to find this team’s identity. We are looking forward to a good year. Our schedule will have us ready for a deep run in the playoffs,” — Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.

ROFF LADY TIGERS

Head Coach: Trent Storts

Assistant Coaches: Carla Harris

2018-19 Record: 5-19

Starters Lost: NA

Starters Returning: NA

2019-20 Roster

Player HT CL

3 Camden Simon 5-4 SO

4 Maddie Adair 5-4 SO

5 Chloe Eldred 5-8 FR

10 Payton Owens 5-6 SO

14 Breana Britt 5-5 FR

21 Madyson Shulanberger 5-8 SR

30 Jo Jo Bettes 5-4 FR

31 Danleigh Harris 5-10 FR

33 Sidney Wright 5-9 JR

35 Mackenzie Parnell 5-9 SR

STONEWALL LADY LONGHORNS

Head Coach: Jeff Parnell

Assistant Coaches: Brian Davis

2018-19 Record: NA

Starters Lost: Alexis Chamberlain (13 ppg, 8 rpg), Dawson Lyons (10 ppg, 6 rpg).

Starters Returning: Meghan Sliger (8 ppg, 4 rpg), Mahayla Walker (6 ppg, 3 rpg).

2019-20 Roster

Player CL POS

14 Mahayla Walker SR G

12 Meghan Sliger JR G

11 Josilyn Eddy JR G

2 Tatum Brady SO G

10 Lyndi Humphers SO F

22 Charisma Newton SO F

20 Kaylee Ford FR G

5 Brittney Littlefield FR F

COACH’S QUOTE: “We are very young team with one senior. We will surprise a lot of people with our scrappiness and our effort every night. They have a no-quote attitude, and I love that about this team,” — Stonewall head coach Jeff Parnell.

STRATFORD LADY BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Mark Savage

Assistant Coaches: Sam Caton

2018-19 Record: 19-6

Starters Lost: Katy Tice (5.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg).

Starters Returning: Jaedyn Getman (16.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg), Abbi Phelps (8.6 ppg, 4 rpg), Olivia Inmon (7.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Angel Wood (5.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Laney Anderson (5.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg).

2019-20 Roster

Player HT CL POS

Laney Anderson 5-6 SR F

Angel Wood 5-8 SR F

Maranda Youngwolfe 5-4 SR G

JimyJo Lemmings 5-10 JR F

Abbi Phelps 5-8 JR F

Raivette Tom 6-2 JR P

Morgan Burnum 5-7 SO P

Jaedyn Getman 6-0 SO P

Olivia Inmon 5-7 SO F

Brynn Savage 5-4 SO G

Lundyn Anderson 5-4 FR G

Morgan Boyles 5-8 FR P

Abbi Clark 5-5 FR G

Emily Henderson 5-7 FR F

Kourtney Willingham 5-7 FR F

Holley Wood 5-10 FR P

COACH’S QUOTE: “We are looking forward to a great year. We have a bunch of tough, hard-nosed young ladies,” — Stratford head coach Mark Savage.

SULPHUR LADY BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Toby Todd

Assistant Coaches: Tracy Eldred

Manager: Kara Lee

2018-19 Record: 25-3

Starters Lost: Payton Row (16 ppg. 4 rpg), Kori Allensowrth.

Starters Returning: Abby Beck (9 ppg, 6 rpg), Kady Lunch (7 ppg, 4 rpg), Makella Mobly (6 ppg, 3 rpg, Payton James (4 ppg, 2 rpg), Harley Beasley (6 ppg, 3 rpg).

2019-20 Roster

Player HT CL POS

1 Carlee Cole 5-5 SO G

3 Makena Lloyd 5-6 SO G

5 Makella Mobly 5-6 SR G

10 Meredith Jones 5-5 JR G

11 Paisley Runyan 5-5 JR G

12 Kinlee Duck 5-4 JR G

14 Payton James 5-5 SR G

20 Kady Lynch 5-10 SR F

21 Ally Dixon 5-7 SO F

22 Harley Beesley 6-1 JR F

23 Korie Allensworth 5-10 SR G

24 Macenzie Ruth 5-4 SR G

25 Charlie Rogers 5-9 SO F

30 Abby Beck 5-11 SR F

31 Brinlee Allensworth 5-6 SO G

35 Kinley Gentry 5-9 SO F

45 Jenna Farrell 5-9 SO F

55 Delanie Muck 5-6 SO F

COACH’S QUOTE: “We had an amazing year last season. We are excited about our possibilities entering Class 4A. We have a ton of experience coming back and a great offensive weapon in Korie Allensworth (a move-in from Empire). I think we should be fun to watch in the upcoming season,” — Sulphur head coach Toby Todd.

TUPELO LADY TIGERS

Head Coach: Dustin Romines

Assistant Coaches: Keara Bourland

2018-19 Record: 1-22

Starters Lost: None.

Starters Returning: Shalyn McCollum (5 ppg, 8 rpg), Breonna D’Aguanno (5 ppg, 3 rpg), Kaylea Palmer (4 ppg, 2 rpg), Autumn Fritz (3 ppg, 2 rpg).

2019-20 Roster

Player HT CL POS

1 Vanessa Gutierrez 5-3 FR G

2 Reese Grigg 6-5 SO G

5 Shaylyn McCollum 5-6 JR G

10 Cheyane Price 5-0 SR G

11 Breonna D’Aguanno 5-5 JR G

12 Victoria Palmer 5-6 FR F

14 Kaylea Palmer 5-2 SO G

15 Autumn Fritz 5-7 SR F

20 Kylee Watson 5-9 FR F

21 Karyn Maldonado 5-7 SO F

23 Kacie Maldonado 5-6 JR F

25 Jewel Parker 5-9 JR C

COACH’S QUOTE: “We have a hard-working group that is learning what it takes to compete day in and day out. I expect to see a lot of growth this year and hopefully, some success comes with that,” — Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines.

VANOSS LADY WOLVES

Head Coach: Jon Hurt

Assistant Coaches: Jim Wingfield, Randy Ellis

Managers: Brittany Pursiville, Jocelyn Newby

2018-19 Record: 25-6

Starters Lost: Laramie Doffin (6.2 ppg).

Starters Returning: Emrie Ellis (15 ppg, 10 rpg), Lizzy Simpson (14 ppg, 11 rpg), Rileigh Rush (8 ppg, 1 rpg), Abbi Snow (3 ppg, 2 rpg).

2019-20 Roster

Player HT CL POS

00 Abbi Snow 5-4 JR G

2 Madi Faust 5-10 FR F

5 Riley Reed 5-8 FR F

10 Alexus Belcher 5-7 SO G

12 Jaycee Underwood 5-7 FR G

13 Hailey Brown 5-4 FR G

14 Maddi Dansby 5-6 SO G

22 Emily Wilson 5-10 JRT G

25 Trinity Belcher 5-1 FR G

30 Rileigh Rush 5-6 JR G

32 Lizzy Simpson 5-10 JR F

33 Alexis Crowell 5-11 JR F

55 Emrie Ellis 6-2 JR F

COACH’S QUOTE: “This team has a chance to be special. We will need to guard better than we have to achieve what we want to achieve,” — Vanoss head coach Jon Hurt.

Note: No preseason information was received from Allen or Asher.

