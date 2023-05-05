Girls Junior High State Championships Results

Following are the results from the Junior High State Championships girls tournament held Tuesday at Tulsa Union High School. The Ada Lady Cougars finished as the ninth best team in the state in any class.
Tuesday, May 2
GIRLS
Jr. High State
At Tulsa Union
Team Standings
1. Cascia Hall 57
2. Edmond Central 46
3. Bartlesville 44
4. Jenks 40
tie Edmond North 40
6. Bixby 37
7. Holland Hall 36
8. Heritage Hall 32
9. ADA 28
tie Edmond Memorial 28
11. Tulsa Union 26
12. Casady 25
13. Stillwater 17
14. Owasso 13
15. Crossings Christian 12
16. Carl Albert 3
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Sarah Brock (Edmond Memorial) 6-3,6-0 (11th Place)
2. Claire Reed (Edmond North) def. Sydney Layton (Ada) 6-1,6-2 (7th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Fox/Knox (Edmond North) def. Baylee Boatwright/Taylor Cook (Ada) 6-3,7-5 (3rd Place)
2. Pierce Dougherty/Bentli Taylor (Ada) def. Lamb/Nelson (Heritage Hall) 6-1,6-2 (13th Place)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.