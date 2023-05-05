Girls Junior High State Championships Results

Ada freshman Kylee Witt placed 11th in No. 1 Singles at the Junior High State Championships held Tuesday at Tulsa Union High School. 

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Following are the results from the Junior High State Championships girls tournament held Tuesday at Tulsa Union High School. The Ada Lady Cougars finished as the ninth best team in the state in any class.

Tuesday, May 2

GIRLS

Jr. High State

At Tulsa Union

Team Standings

1. Cascia Hall 57

2. Edmond Central 46

3. Bartlesville 44

4. Jenks 40

tie Edmond North 40

6. Bixby 37

7. Holland Hall 36

8. Heritage Hall 32

9. ADA 28

tie Edmond Memorial 28

11. Tulsa Union 26

12. Casady 25

13. Stillwater 17

14. Owasso 13

15. Crossings Christian 12

16. Carl Albert 3

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Sarah Brock (Edmond Memorial) 6-3,6-0 (11th Place)

2. Claire Reed (Edmond North) def. Sydney Layton (Ada) 6-1,6-2 (7th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Fox/Knox (Edmond North) def. Baylee Boatwright/Taylor Cook (Ada) 6-3,7-5 (3rd Place)

2. Pierce Dougherty/Bentli Taylor (Ada) def. Lamb/Nelson (Heritage Hall) 6-1,6-2 (13th Place)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you