STRATFORD — Junior Jaedyn Getman scored her 1000th point and led the Stratford Lady Bulldogs to a 51-21 win over Dibble at home Tuesday night.
Stratford, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, improved to 8-1, while Dibble sank to 2-8.
In the boys game, the Bulldogs held Dibble to a single point in the second quarter en route to a 47-36 victory to complete the sweep.
The Bulldogs — under the direction of head coach Ray Ardery — improved to 7-3 on the year, while Dibble dropped to 6-4.
Both Stratford clubs are at Wayne tonight.
GIRLS
Stratford 51, Dibble 21
Getman started her night by scoring 12 of her team’s 16 first-quarter points. The Lady Bulldogs pitched a first-quarter shutout and outscored the Lady Demons 13-6 in the second frame to grab a 29-6 lead at the break.
Stratford used a 20-6 run in the third period to break the game wide open.
Getman would end the game with 27 points.
Kourtney Willingham followed with six points and Abbie Phelps ended with five.
Macy Merrick led the DHS offense with eight points and Kaylei Clanton followed with four.
BOYS
Stratford 47, Dibble 36
The Bulldogs led just 9-8 after the first quarter but outscored Dibble 6-1 in the second to carry a 15-9 advantage into the halftime break. Stratford used a 14-7 run in the third period to open up a 29-16 lead.
Brisyn Markovich led the SHS offense with 15 points, while Payton Wood also reached double figures with 12. Caleb Miller followed with nine points.
Eduardo Cruz hit two 3-point shots and scored 12 points for Dibble. Dakota Shiflett followed with 11 points and Cole Clanton chipped in six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.