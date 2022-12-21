Former Stratford High School All-Stater Jaedyn Getman made life difficult for a number of teams in the region during her prep career.
Saturday, she helped Oklahoma Baptist University snag a victory from East Central.
Getman broke a tie by hitting two free throws with 1:04 left in the game to help Oklahoma Baptist University edge the Tigers 74-71 inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central missed a pair of 3-pointers to try and retake the lead before Erika Ankney hit two free throws with four seconds left to seal it for the Bisons.
Oklahoma Baptist won its seventh straight game and improved to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in Great American Conference action. East Central lost its fourth straight contest and dipped to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
It was the Tigers’ first game under interim head coach Heather Hurt.
“We gave a great effort tonight,” Hurt said. “We fought back and forth all night and never let their runs get to us. Ultimately, we went up one and did not get the defensive rebound to secure the game.”
Ashley Evans-Thompson hit a huge 3-pointer with 1:59 remaining to put the Tigers ahead 71-70.
On OBU’s ensuing possession, the Bison got back-to-back offensive rebounds before Getman was fouled and sent to the free-throw line. Getman finished with 10 points and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw stripe.
OBU opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 3-pointer, but ECU quickly answered with an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the game. The Bisons tied the score 13-13, but a layup by Kennedy Allison put the Tigers up 15-13 to close out the quarter.
Like the first quarter, the Bisons started the second with a 3-pointer to take back the lead 16-15 and eventually led 28-20 after an 8-0 scoring run of their own. ECU clawed its way back and cut the deficit to 33-31 going into halftime.
After the break, the Bisons started heating up and managed to take a double-digit lead at 45-35.
Emily Wilson’s three-ball broke off a 10-2 run by OBU and the Tigers responded with three more 3-pointers to tie the game 47-47 with four minutes to go in the third quarter. OBU would lead 55-48 heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter saw multiple lead changes as both teams went back and forth, making clutch plays to keep the game close.
Ashlyn Evans-Thompson led the way for the hosts with 17 points and six rebounds, going 6-for-14 from the floor and shooting 50% from 3-point range.
Mackenzie Crusoe
and Kennedy Allison also scored in double figures with 12 points each. Crusoe went 2-for-3 from the arc, 4-for-10 overall, and added a career-high eight assists, while Allison shot 6-of-10 from the field to go along with four rebounds.
Ankney led OBU with 23 points. Kennedy Large, a Byng High School product and former Ada News All-Area Girls Player of the year, added 12 points for the Bisons.
The East Central women will be off for Christmas break before returning to the Kerr Activities Center for a GAC home game against Harding University on Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
