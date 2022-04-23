Jaedyn Getman of Stratford and Alexus Belcher of Vanoss will get to battle each other one more time on the basketball court.
Both local players were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State teams. Getman and Belcher are also the only two double All-Staters in the area as both also made the cut for the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State squads.
Getman is a member of the Small West group and Belcher will play for the Small East squad.
The OCA All-State games are scheduled for Wednesday, July 28, at Jenks, beginning with the small-school game at 7 p.m. followed by the large-school game at 8:30 p.m.
ALEXUS BELCHER
Vanoss High School
Belcher could score with the best of them in her class. She averaged 16.2 points and four rebounds per contest during a fine senior season.
Other members of the Small East team include Braylee Dale of Perry; Raelyn Delt of Howe; Kylie Eubanks of Keys; Shiloh Fletcher of Howe; Mika Scott of Pocola; Samantha Shanks of Webbers Falls; Maggie Sockey of Crowder; Trinity Wiseman of Pittsburg; and Faith Wright of Dale.
The Small East will be coached by Perry’s Paul Duncan and Crowder’s Ashley Rush,
JAEDON GETMAN
Stratford High School
Getman was a dominant force for Stratford and head coach Mark Savage when she was healthy. She will be part of the Small West roster. The talented senior averaged 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Lady Bulldogs.
Other members of the Small West team include Brooklyn Bayless of Arnett; Kira Berkey of Hydro-Eakly; Rees Berkey of Hydro-Eakly; Corky Hall of Duke; Devynn Harris of Amber-Pocasset; Ashlan Light of Garber; Mattie Richardson of Washington; Shawntae Silva of Luther; and Hollie Stalder of Hooker.
The Small West team will be coached by Brian Stalder of Hooker and Chad Hutchinson of Geronimo.
Kobe Harrison of Calvin was named to the Boys OCA’s Small East All-State team. He averaged 16.3 points per game.
LARGE SCHOOL LISTS
Members of the OCA All-State Large West team include Ashlyn Evans-Thompson of El Reno; Reagan Fox of Blanchard; Randi Harding of Mustang; Jordan Harrison of Classen SAS; Karley Johnson of Mustang; Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of Classen SAS; Toni Papahronis of Edmond North; Mikayla Parks of Norman; Hadley Periman of Tuttle; and Azya Poole of Carl Albert.
Brian Lester of Tuttle and Kirk Graham of Anadarko will coach the Large West team.
Members of the OCA All-State Large East team include Journey Armstead of Sand Springs; Alexsyah Goudeau of Tahlequah; Chrissen Harland of Stillwater; Ava Greer of Tulsa Holland Hall; Taleyah Jones of Broken Arrow; Bailey Layman of Cleveland; Elizabeth Milligan of McAlester; T.K. Pitts of Tulsa Union; Camille Pritchard of Bristow; Stevie Stinchcomb of McAlester.
Bristow’s Matt Morgan and Fort Gibson’s Scott Lowe will coach Large East.
Local players chosen as All-Stars By Class
The Oklahoma Coaches Association also revealed its 2021-22 All-Stars by Class selections.
Three Ada Seniors — Shayla Wofford, Amaya Frizell and Carizma Nelson – were all named to the Girls Large East Class 4A team.
The Vanoss pair of Alexus Belcher and Maddi Dansby were named to the Girls Small East Class A team.
Taryn Batterton of Latta was the only local player to land on the Girls Small East Class 2A squad.
Jaedyn Getman of Stratford made the Girls Small West Class 2A team.
Three Calvin players were chosen for the Small East Class B All-Stars by Class roster. They include Kobe Harrison, Jacobie Lacy, Jr., and Jonas Winningham. Gaylen Leetka of Sasakwa, who averaged 27.6 points per game this season, is also on the Class B team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.