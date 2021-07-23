Gavin duo pad their leads with OSP victories

The Gavin family padded their point standings leads Saturday night at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
Father Mark Mullins won the Street Stock Feature Race and son Gavin Mullis crossed the finish line first in the E Mods Feature Race. Mark now has compiled 174 points so far and is 17 ahead of Gary Stephens of Oklahoma City who sits in second at 157 points. Gavin sits atop the E Mods standings at 174 with Kacie Buntin of Davis sliding into second place at 159.
Jeff Rozelle also widened his lead in the Sport Mods point standings after winning the feature race Saturday night. He now had 180 points with Tyler Krag of Newcastle second with 154 points. Krag also finished second in the feature race, while Gavin Mullins settled for third.
In Pure Stock action, Ricky Boston of Stringtown was the feature race winner. Kash Wigley of Maysville finished second and Jeremiah Golden of Coalgate came in third.
In the E Mod Jr Feature Race, Aaron Chapa of Choctaw was first, Theron Pierce of Seminole was second and Broday Horton of Centrahoma finished third
Monster Truckz are in town this weekend for four shows. Regular racing plus the USAC Sprint Cars will return to the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W, on July 31.
OSP RESULTS
July 17
E MODS
A Feature 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins[4]; 2. 31-Robert York[2]; 3. 37B-Kacie Buntin[1]; 4. 2C-Chris Looney[5]; 5. (DNF) 28-Foxx Watson[3]
Heat 1
1. 28-Foxx Watson[3]; 2. 37B-Kacie Buntin[1]; 3. 89G-Gavin Mullins[4]; 4. 31-Robert York[2]; 5. 2C-Chris Looney[5]
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1
1. 101-Jeff Rozelle[2]; 2. 99K-Tyler Krag[1]; 3. 89G-Gavin Mullins[4]; 4. 19TP-Theron Pierce[5]; 5. 09-Tyler Kirkes[3]
Heat 1
1. 101-Jeff Rozelle[2]; 2. 99K-Tyler Krag[1]; 3. (DNF) 89G-Gavin Mullins[5]; 4. (DNF) 9A-Aaron Chapa[6]; 5. (DNS) 19TP-Theron Pierce; 6. (DNS) 09-Tyler Kirkes
STREET STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 89-Mark Mullins[5]; 2. 188-Rodney Harper[1]; 3. 44K-Robert Knowles[6]; 4. 10-Micheal Hall[9]; 5. 25-Brian Brandon[4]; 6. 14-Gary Stephens[3]; 7. 14X-Codey Hall[10]; 8. 27X-Ron Brown[2]; 9. 64-Jay Sale[8]; 10. (DNS) 60-Isaac Bryant; 11. (DNS) 7K-Tyler Vanderslice
Heat 1
1. 188-Rodney Harper[1]; 2. 89-Mark Mullins[3]; 3. 60-Isaac Bryant[4]; 4. 10-Micheal Hall[6]; 5. 14X-Codey Hall[5]; 6. (DNF) 14-Gary Stephens[2]
Heat 2
1. 44K-Robert Knowles[4]; 2. 25-Brian Brandon[2]; 3. 64-Jay Sale[3]; 4. 27X-Ron Brown[1]; 5. (DNS) 7K-Tyler Vanderslice
E MOD (JR)
A Feature 1
1. 9A-Aaron Chapa[1]; 2. 44-Brody Horton[3]; 3. (DNS) 19TP-Theron Pierce
Heat 1
1. 9A-Aaron Chapa[2]; 2. 19TP-Theron Pierce[3]; 3. (DNS) 44-Brody Horton
PURE STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 9-Ricky Boston[1]; 2. 33K-Kash Wigley[9]; 3. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[7]; 4. 16-Skylar McCall[10]; 5. 86-James Wilson[4]; 6. 2J-Makayla Chambers[2]; 7. 4-Patrick Coker[6]; 8. 7-Faith Long[11]; 9. (DNF) 1-Jackie Watterson[12]; 10. (DNS) 3-Logan Macy; 11. (DNS) 5-Riley Blumhof; 12. (DNS) 69K-Ken Taylor; 13. (DNS) 64S-Richard Scroggins
Heat 1
1. 3-Logan Macy[5]; 2. 33K-Kash Wigley[7]; 3. 86-James Wilson[3]; 4. 2J-Makayla Chambers[2]; 5. 4-Patrick Coker[4]; 6. 7-Faith Long[6]; 7. (DNS) 5-Riley Blumhof
Heat 2
1. 9-Ricky Boston[1]; 2. 16-Skylar McCall[5]; 3. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[4]; 4. (DNF) 69K-Ken Taylor[3]; 5. (DNS) 1-Jackie Watterson; 6. (DNS) 64S-Richard Scroggins
