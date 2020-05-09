Gardener, Winchester earn ECU's top athletic awards

This year the awards were released online throughout finals week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top awards for the year, Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, went to football and track & field graduate student Dilland Gardner and cross country and track & field graduate student Abbie Winchester.
There are many criteria that are used in determining ECU’s top athletic awards.
“The ECU Scholar-Athlete of the Year demonstrates irrefutable success as a student and as an athlete. We look at their performance in their sport coupled with their performance in the classroom,” said ECU Director of Athletics Dr. Jeff Williams. “We have many students who excel at one or the other, but this award is to celebrate the student who performs exceptionally high in both athletics and academics simultaneously. Many times honorees are recognized by constituents within the ECU community, the Ada community, the Great American Conference, CoSIDA, coach’s associations and the NCAA. To win a scholar-athlete of the year award is the embodiment of what being an all-around NCAA Student-Athlete is all about.”
DILLAND GARDNER
Gardner, the 2019-20 Male Scholar Athlete of the Year, was a standout for the ECU football and track & field teams, while earning a bachelor’s degree in history in May 2019 and then pursuing a master’s degree in sports administration, with a 3.67 GPA.
As a member of the football team, he improved his performance throughout his career, cumulating in an All-GAC First Team selection in 2019 as a tight end and a 2017 All-GAC Honorable Mention selection in his sophomore season. He finished the year with 20 receptions, 302 yards and two receiving TDs.
Track & field is where the Desoto, Texas, native saw his most success, earning eight All-GAC Track & Field First Team honors during his career. He ended his career with back-to-back gold medals in the discus. He also finished second in the shot put in 2019. Through four seasons, he placed in the Top 3 in the GAC in the discus and the shot put.
ABBIE WINCHESTER
Winchester became the seventh (since 2012) ECU student-athlete to be honored as an ECU George Nigh Finalist, top graduating senior. The Marietta native has made a name for herself across campus.
She was in the ECU Honors Program, participated in ECU’s Business Scholar Leaders Program, the Business Leaders Association and the ECU Student Center for the Public Trust. She was also a member of Alpha Chi and Delta Mu Delta honor societies, the Dean’s Council and the Native American Student Association. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 2019, with a perfect 4.0 GPA and will graduate in December 2020 with a master’s degree in Accounting (4.0 GPA).
As a member of the ECU women’s cross country and track & field teams, she helped the cross country team to a 2016 GAC Championship and runner-up titles in 2019 and 2017, while earning All-GAC honors three seasons. She also participated in the 800, 1,500, and 5,000 meters during the track & field seasons.
Since the 2017-18 season she has earned All-GAC and D2ADA Academic Team honors and was named the GAC Elite Scholar-Athlete (top GPA in the championships) in cross country and track & field for the last two seasons.
