Game 1 nothing like Thunder-Rockets regular-season tilts

NORMAN — Oklahoma City entered its opening-round playoff series against Houston having won two of three from the Rockets during the regular season. Not one of the games was remotely like what transpired Tuesday — a disappointing 123-108 playoff loss.
The Rockets topped the Thunder 116-112 the fourth game of the season on Oct. 28. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder both netted 22 points to lead the Thunder.
On Jan. 9, Oklahoma City topped Houston 113-92. Russell Westbrook led everybody with 34 points. James Harden netted just 17. Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23, while four other teammates netted at least 15.
On Jan. 20, in Houston, Chris Paul’s 28 points led OKC to a 112-107 victory.
Tuesday, Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder combined for just 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Notable
• No Westbrook, no problem: Out with a right quad injury, Russell Westbrook and his more than 27-point average rode the bench Tuesday and it’s unclear when he might return to the lineup. Many expect it will be Game 3 at the earliest. However, all that seemed to do was offer opportunity to other Rockets. In addition to Jeff Green’s 22 points off the bench, Eric Gordon’s 21 supported Harden’s game-high 37. The Rocket bench outscored the Thunder bench 42-27.
• Adams’ slow finish: Because Thunder center Steven Adams is at least four inches taller than every player in Houston’s rotation, it’s easy to see the Thunder as having an inside (the paint) track to victory. After a quarter, Adams was OKC’s brightest spot, with seven points and six rebounds. The second quarter, however, produced just three more points and one more rebound. Adams finished with 17 points and 12 boards, yet much of it was accumulated after the Rockets had taken complete control of the game.
Tip-ins
At the half, OKC had grabbed two offensive rebounds … 52 of Houston’s 89 shots came from beyond the 3-point arc … OKC was never closer than 11 points in the third quarter (71-60) and 13 in the fourth (115-102) … In the second and third quarters, the Thunder netted 63 points. The Rockets netted 76.
Next
Game 2 tips off at 2:30 p.m. today. ESPN has the national television broadcast, while Fox Sports Oklahoma has the local broadcast.
