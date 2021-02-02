LEXINGTON — The Ada High School wrestling team placed fourth out of a 20-team field at the 2021 Midwestern Conference Tournament Saturday at Lexington High School.
Senior Kohner Gallagher was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for the second time after winning the 195-pound weight division. He also captured the award as a sophomore.
Senior Max Rhynes captured second place at 160 pounds and sophomore José Palma was third at 126 pounds.
Three Ada grapples finished fifth — sophomore Kaden Gallagher at 152 pounds, sophomore Caden Balthrop at heavyweight and senior Cotie Bennett at 182 pounds.
Senior Wyatt Jarvis finished sixth in the 285-pound division.
Ada is currently ranked No. 19 in Class 4A. Regional Tournament assignments are scheduled to be released today by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. Class 4A Regional host sites are Clinton and Skiatook. Regional tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 12-13.
———o———
The Ada Junior High Wrestling team finished fifth at the Midwestern Conference Tournament.
Jacob Thomas and Natalia Palma both placed first at the tournament. Auggie Palma was second and both Xander Rhynes and Jagger Caldwell placed fourth.
Isaiah Hayden and Jake Bohannon both finished fifth.
