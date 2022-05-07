Gage: some successes don't show up on scoreboard

When Lloyd Gage took over the East Central University baseball program in 2019, he had lofty goals.
He hoped to turn around a program that had been struggling for years.
Gage believes he made great strides with the Tigers in every facet during his time on campus except the win-loss column. Just 48 hours after ECU dropped a pair of tight games to old rival Southeastern by counts of 4-3 and 5-0 to end the spring season with a 5-43 record, officials decided it was time to send Gage packing.
The announcement East Central was moving on from the veteran coach — who has been in the college coaching business for 22 years — and a search for his replacement was underway was made Monday via social media.
“This one stings. I gave everything I had to this program and to this university and to these kids and today is a tough day,” Gage told The Ada News. “Not every coach gets to ride off into the sunset and not every plan works out as drawn up.”
The 2022 season included a 26-game losing streak. Last year wasn’t any better as the Tigers finished with a 4-36 overall record. During his stay at ECU, his combined record was 26-135.
“I don’t know why the decision was made, but I can assume it was made obviously because of the record not being acceptable. And I get that. I’ve been in this game for a long time,” he said. “And from the outside looking in, a lot of the success is determined by the outcome on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it done during my tenure here.”
Gage said the Tigers collected many victories, just not the type that show up in the win-loss column.
“I fully understand I didn’t get the job done record-wise, but I can also say I’m going to leave this program better than I found it. Like I teach these kids, you need to leave things better than you found it and I truly believe, with undeniable certainty, I’m leaving this place better than I found it,” he said.
“When you have the opportunity to look from the inside out, you see the positives and the growth in the program since I took over — the retention, the graduation, the success in the classroom. The main focus was to clean up the program and I believe I did that,” Gage continued. “And again, a lot of times you only see that from the inside out. Unfortunately, a lot of coaches are judged from the outside in.”
Gage said he and his players had great support from fans and boosters and it was most visible on game days.
“The support system is better. The program boosters are there for these kids and the support at all of our games was undeniable. Whether we were at home or on the road, we traveled in masses and it was awesome to see that support,” Gage said. “I’m forever grateful and thankful for that. That was something that was grown.”
Gage said not only did he want to help make his team better players but he also wanted to make sure they left ECU as better citizens.
“These kids are better men than when they got here. They’ve upped their standards and changed this program for the better,” he said.
“It was never about the wins and losses. It was always about the kids for me,” Gage explained. “These kids mean everything to me. I think as a coach, we have to decide what our success is. Is it going to be on the scoreboard or is it going to be in life? I’ve always coached the kid to be a better man and to become a husband and a dad. The ultimate goal was to graduate. That was my success.”
Gage said another goal of his was to try and get local high school players to join and ECU baseball team.
There are certainly more local faces on the rosters over the past few years.
One of them was his son, Anderson Allen, a graduate of Ada High School. Trae Lowe, a freshman from Byng High School, was also part of the 2022 squad. While those two were the only players from The Ada News coverage area, the roster also contained more from just outside that zone from schools such as Ardmore, Tecumseh, New Lima, Shawnee and Madill.
Last season included local players Gage Wall of Byng and Justin Pettifer of Sulphur and in 2020 Coalgate’s Cody Franks, Allen’s Aaron Dockrey and Ada’s Jarrett Ellis gave ECU a try.
“We were able to get our local kids back and I think that was massive. One of my goals, when I took this job, was to get back into these local high schools. We have so much talent around here and it was getting away from us and I was able to get some of that back ... and I hope that continues with whoever takes over,” Gage said.
Gage had a message for his players.
“I appreciate their loyalty. I appreciate their commitment to the process. I appreciate them showing up for me and for each other and for the program and the brotherhood each and every day,” he said. “I appreciate their commitment to get one percent better every day. And I appreciate them living up to our covenants. They did that.”
Gage thought his Tigers could win more game — at least certainly more than they did. Unfortunately for him, it just didn’t happen.
“I told them up to the very last day that I believe we’re going to win and I believe they thought they were going to win,” he said. “We gave it our all. We gave everything. I appreciate their effort. I’m forever grateful for their commitment to me and my family and for allowing us to be a part of their lives.”
Once he has time to process everything, Gage said he will look for another opportunity to make kids successful.
“Like I told my kids, today is a test day. We talk about getting knocked down and getting back up and today is a test day. It’s hard,” he said. “Sometimes life isn’t fair. It’s not always rainbows and lollipops. You just have to keep moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.