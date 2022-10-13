GAC picks Hrncir as Co-Offensive Player of Week

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference has chosen ECU’s Kenny Hrncir as the league’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Hrncir is the first Tiger to be honored this year.
“Kenny works his tail off and puts in more hours than anyone,” Head Coach Kris McCullough said. “He deserves this honor, but he has a great group of guys protecting him up front and guys making plays on the outside.”
Hrncir sparked ECU (4-2) to an impressive 31-10 victory over visiting Henderson State on Saturday. He completed 20-of-36 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns and did not take a sack.
In the GAC, Hrncir ranks third in passing averaging 235.8 yards per game. He has completed 120-of-195 (62%) of his passes for 1,415 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Hrncir and the Tigers will next play Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Shawnee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.