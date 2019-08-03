GAC nominates Ewy as Woman of the Year

East Central University softball alumna Mariah Ewy has moved one step closer on the NCAA Woman of the Year selection process. She was selected by the Great American Conference for its NCAA Woman of the Year nomination.
The NCAA Woman of the Year honor, established in 1991, was started to honor graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in academics, athletics, service and leadership. Ewy joins fellow softball player Carlee Henderson (2017) and Agostina Moran from tennis (2016), who advanced to the top 30, and soccer’s Margaret Glutz (2015) as nominations by ECU.
Ewy, a 2019 ECU George Nigh top-5 finalist, has exhibited those pillars throughout her collegiate career.
The biology major, graduated in May 2019 with a 4.00 GPA. In 2019, she missed the first game of a doubleheader against Southeastern Oklahoma State because she was still traveling back from the 2019 Oklahoma EPSCoR Research Day at the Capital. This capped off two full years of research during her McNair Scholars Program Internship and she was one of only 20 from all of the colleges and universities in Oklahoma asked to present.
The Perry native, was also recently named to the 2019 Google Cloud (CoSIDA) Academic All-America second team. She joined softball’s Autumn Suydam as a two-time winner, after earning third team honors in 2018. She also adds two Great American Conference Elite Scholar Athlete awards, and three GAC All-Academic and D2 ADA Academic honors.
Ewy finished the 2019 season batting .305 and adding 27 runs, 39 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 16 RBIs, 15 walks drawn, and seven sacrifice bunts, 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts. The short stop also added 92 putouts and 83 assisted outs, with a .941 fielding pct.
Over her career, Ewy made a name for herself, leaving with three top-10 career spots and two All-GAC honors. The four-year starter is ranked No. 1 in games played (209), No. 6 in walks drawn (48) and No. 10 in runs scored (80).
While with the Tigers, she participated in several service and leadership programs outside of softball. These ranged from membership in several campus and community organizations to volunteering around the Ada community and tutoring.
Ewy is one of 149 conference selections for the award, across all three NCAA divisions. The conference nominees are forwarded to the Woman of the Year selection committee, which chooses the top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.
From the top 30, the selection committee determines the top three nominees from each division and announces the top nine finalists in September. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then chooses from among those nine to determine the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.
The 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced, and the op 30 honorees celebrated, at the annual award ceremony in October in Indianapolis.
