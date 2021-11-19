HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Five East Central University players received recognition when the Great American Conference presented its all-conference teams, year-end individual award winners and the 2021 scholar-athlete recipients Wednesday night at the annual awards banquet in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
ECU had three players named to the All-GAC Second Team including senior Alejandra Delgado, RS junior Thalianette Garcia and freshman Emma Strickland.
The coaches voted Oklahoma Baptist outside hitter Malia Leatherland as Offensive Player of the Year, Henderson State’s Mackenzie Thoman as Defensive Player of the Year, Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Addison Wimmer its Freshman of the Year and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Allie Hoang, Markenzie Benoit and Josh Collins as the Setter, Newcomer and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Harding’s Kellie McKinnon received the league’s Elite Scholar-Athlete honor.
Leatherland became the third two-time Offensive Player of the Year in league history as she joined former Harding Lady Bisons’ Mollie Arnold and Zoe Hardin. She led the nationally-ranked Bisons to their third-straight regular-season title. She ranked in the top three in the GAC in both kills and points per set. She set the league’s career record for points and enters the GAC Championships 20 kills shy of breaking the record of 1,662 set by former SWOSU standout Carly Zak.
Thoman repeated as Defensive Player of the Year. She ranked second in the GAC in both total digs and digs per set. This season she became the 13th player in GAC history to reach the 1,500-dig total for a career. Wimmer became the first Ranger named Freshman of the Year. She ranked in the top five in both kills and points per set. She led the GAC with 16 double-doubles.
Hoang led the GAC in total assists, ranked fourth in service aces and eighth in double-doubles. She moved into fifth place on the GAC’s all-time assist list. Benoit led the conference with a .357 attack percentage. She also placed fifth in blocks and seventh in points. Collins collected his second Coach of the Year accolade. He previously won in 2018.
ECU honorees
Delgado has been a strong defensive presence for the Tigers this season. She has garnered 591 digs, 21 service aces and 82 assists. The Cidra, Puerto Rico, native’s digs rank her No. 3 on the ECU Single Season Digs list, while she is also in the No. 8 spot on the Career Digs List (787). Her 5.63 digs per set are the most in the GAC this season.
Garcia, who claims her second-straight GAC Second Team honor, is tied with Strickland for the most kills on the season, with 292. The Ceiba, Puerto Rico, native also added 13 assists, 30 service aces, 295 digs, three block solo and 24 block assists. She is ranked on the ECU Single Season and Career Double-Doubles List (12/25).
Garcia is just the second Tiger in GAC history to claim back-to-back honors, joining Tatiana Booth (2011-12). Holly Kicks claimed first-team honors two years in a row in the Lone Star Conference.
Strickland has been a key starter for ECU as a true freshman. She has tallied 292 kills, 13 assists, nine service aces, 253 digs, six block solos and 32 block assists. The Mansfield, Texas, native’s 2.89 kills per set currently ranks No. 9 on the GAC season list.
The Tigers were also represented by RS senior Sydney Dungen and junior Ilani Myers as GAC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, two of the 29 total Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athletes from the volleyball programs that advanced to the postseason tournament this year.
