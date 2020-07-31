Great American Conference commissioner Will Prewitt had a Zoom meeting with members of the media earlier this week to discuss the future of the GAC’s fall sports. The league announced that fall sports practices will be delayed until Aug. 31 and the first fall sports games will be played the week of Sept. 28 due to COVID-19 concerns. Following are excerpts from that question-and-answer session:
Question: Do you have any timelines from the NCAA as to when they might finalize playoff schedules or any plans for that?
Will Prewitt: “I have not heard anything out of that meeting. At this moment, there are 23 conferences and 13 of us hope to move forward. We really need to know in what direction we can go with our schedules whether it be trying to wrap it up in the fall or the uniqueness of a spring NCAA championship, which could lead to a split GAC season. Frankly, that’s something I’m really excited about. Conceivably, with a split schedule, we could play six games in the fall and four in the spring. We’re at the mercy of those NCAA bodies to get a determination on that.”
Question: If the NCAA moves the playoffs to the spring, are you leaning toward the possibility of a split season if you can play games in the fall?
Will Prewitt: “Absolutely. If we pick up our schedule in the first week of October for football, that gives us the opportunity to play seven games. We would attempt to play those seven games and come back and have the three more in the second semester. What I really like with a split schedule is ... one of the things that is so difficult about Division II scheduling compared to the Division I world is that in a typical year, we have 11 weeks to play 11 games. If there are medical issues on a campus and you have a high number of tests with one team and you have a no contest, there was no bubble room to move that game around. A split schedule gives you room to move games into the second semester if you have to postpone a game for medical reasons. If the spring is an option, we definitely want to use it to give our student-athletes every opportunity to complete a 10-game schedule.”
Question: What are the thoughts about fans in the stands, cheerleaders, bands and their participation in athletics going forwards?
Will Prewitt: “We have a list of things we are trying to determine right now and that’s on the list. One of the things that is going to make that one of our more difficult decisions, particularly with fans, is the very real possibility of state requirements being different in Arkansas and Oklahoma as it pertains to either a fixed number of people that can be at an event or a percentage to capacity that a facility can be filled. I think across college athletics it’s a very low likelihood that you’re going to see cheer and band on the field. I think you’d see something that would look radically different — like they’re in a separate section of the stands. To be honest, right now those things are TBD.”
Question: Have you had conversations with administrators and presidents as far as the financial feasibility of the conference schools being able to test the high-contact sports (for COVID-19) within 72 hours of competition?
Will Prewitt: “I’ve had so many conversations that involved the word tests that I fussed at my 8-year-old because she brought up the word test. I told her not to use those four-letter words around me right now. That’s really a huge piece. I’m not sure there’s anybody in America ... that won’t say that’s not feasible at the moment. Our hope is that testing becomes more readily available and it becomes cheaper. Where we stand right now, it’s a huge obstacle — not only in cost but in practicality. When I talk about we have a high mountain to climb between now and Sept. 28 when we can compete, testing is one of those big pieces.”
Question: Do you foresee the possibility of seeing the conference playing the low and even the medium contact sports but not playing any of the high-contact sports?
Will Prewitt: “Nothing’s off the table right now. I really miss the world where I could actually write plans in ink. It feels like right now I can’t even put them on a dry erase board. I have to put them in chalk. Things change so much from day to day and week to week.”
Question: What’s your gut feeling? Will we play or won’t we play?
Will Prewitt: “To be honest, right now I can’t put a number on whether we’re going to play or not. If everything goes right, we will play. Our presidents and athletic directors are committed to finding a viable path for us to play. There are 10 conferences (in NCAA Division II) that have decided not to go down the route of trying to play this fall. I think we owe more than that to our student-athletes to pull the plug in late-July. We’re going to keep fighting and see what we can make work.”
Question: Has the GAC made a decision about reporters coming to the games and photographers getting out and shooting on the sidelines?
Will Prewitt: “That’s one that’s TBD. I would presume that whatever standards are put in place from a national perspective, that we would certainly try to follow those. Even if it means we have to be creative and have you shoot from the end zone to keep you distanced from other people. We would certainly love to have you guys at any game we play this fall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.