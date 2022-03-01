RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - With the 2021-22 GAC men’s and women’s basketball regular seasons complete, the league announced the brackets and schedules for the GAC Basketball Championships.
The event begins on Thursday with four quarterfinal contests from FireLake Arena in Shawnee.
The Championships open with the top two seeds on both sides beginning play. On the men’s bracket, Oklahoma Baptist faces Southwestern Oklahoma State at noon. Southeastern Oklahoma State earned the top seed for the first time in program history. The Savage Storm play arch-rival East Central.
On the women’s side, Southern Nazarene takes on Arkansas Tech followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Lady Bulldogs earned the top seed for the fourth time in the last five years.
Friday begins with two more men’s quarterfinals – Southern Nazarene against Henderson State and Northwestern Oklahoma State against Southern Arkansas. The day concludes with the Reddies playing East Central and Harding challenging the Rangers in the final two women’s quarterfinals.
Semifinal Saturday opens at noon with the two men’s semifinals followed by the women’s semifinals at 5:45. On Sunday, the men’s final tips at 1 p.m. proceeded by the women’s title clash at 3:30 p.m.
The GAC Sports Network will broadcast all 14 contests. Joey McWilliams, Michael Westbrook and former SWOSU All-American Hailey Tucker will call all the action over the four days. Fans can purchase All-Session passes for $70, $42 for students. Single-Session passes sell for $12, $7 for students. Children five and under receive free admission
For complete coverage and additional information, visit the GAC Basketball Championships Central page.
