GAC announces shortened schedules for football, basketball

East Central University and other Great American Conference football schools will play 10-game schedules according to an announcement made by the league last week.
ECU and other 11 GAC football-playing schools normally play 11 games but the conference shaved a game off the schedule in conjunction with changes to maximum playing seasons passed by the NCAA Division II Presidents Council earlier this month.
No football games can be played until Sept. 10. The Tigers will open that Thursday night with a road game at Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
East Central head coach Al Johnson is just happy to see games on the 2020 schedule.
“Our football team is extremely happy to see things progressing towards the start of football again,” Johnson told The Ada News. “When our new schedule was released, our student-athletes were excited to learn they have 10 opportunities to play the game they love. Each and every one of them is looking forward to getting back to work as we continue the process of building a championship team.”
GAC basketball teams will play only conference games during the 2020-21 season. The league will still compete in a double round-robin format but will eliminate all non-conference contests. Basketball season opens on Friday, Nov. 13. The 22-game season represents the maximum playable contests set forth by the NCAA.
“Having an approved fall sports schedules gives us direction and puts us back on purpose-driven goals in the wake of the pandemic,” said ECU athletic director Dr. Jeff Williams. “In March, our typically balanced purpose shifted away from athletic competition and we spent the second half of the spring semester focused solely on academic success, safety and personal health. Now, as we start to head into the summer, our players have a goal to work toward — opening day for their fall sports season.”
Williams said there is still a lot of planning to do during the summer months — mainly due to COVID-19 concerns — to prepare for athletic events in the fall.
“We will spend the rest of the summer determining how to progressively resume safe activities as our campus opens back up and planning what opening day looks like come September,” he said. “To me, a successful 2020-21 is to play the full GAC schedules released today without interruption. The amount of games each team will play in 2020-21 will be less due to NCAA lowering the maximum contest limits for Division II, but from my perspective practicing and playing at all is a major accomplishment right now.”
Williams said as the state is opening up during the pandemic, ECU athletes will be eased back into their normal routines.
“Let’s get back to practicing, then playing what we can when we can, all the while working to ensure the safety of our players, staff and fans,” Williams said. “I believe every athlete at every level will have a renewed appreciation for daily practice moving forward.”
With regards to the 14 conference championships the GAC contests, the number of competing teams will remain the same as in years past. However, a series of championships will see a reduction in length and multiple events will move to campus locations. The volleyball, basketball, golf, women’s tennis, baseball and softball championships see one-day reductions in their formats.
———o———
2020-2021 GAC Championships Schedules:
October 24: Cross Country: Hosted by Southwestern Oklahoma State University (all teams)
November 12-14: Women’s Soccer — Hosted by highest seed (four teams)
November 13-15: Men’s Soccer — Hosted by highest seed (four teams)
November 20-21: Volleyball — Hosted in Hot Springs, Arkansas (eight teams)
March 5-7: Basketball — Host TBD (eight men’s and women’s teams each)
April 15-17: Track & Field — Hosted by Southern Arkansas University (all teams)
April 19-20: Golf — Hosted in Hot Springs, Arkansas (all teams)
April 23-24: Women’s Tennis — Host TBD (six teams)
May 6-8: Baseball — Host TBD (eight teams, single-elimination)
May 7-8: Softball — Host TBD (eight teams, single-elimination)
