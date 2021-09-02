GAC announces latest COVID-19 procedures

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced its fall sports COVID-19 policies, as approved by the GAC Council of Presidents.
Member schools will weekly test a minimum of 25% non-vaccinated, in-season student-athletes.
Symptomatic student-athletes will be promptly tested.
Any contest not played in a fall sport without a conference tournament (football) will result in a conference-only forfeit. Contests not played in a sport with a conference tournament (soccer, volleyball) will result in a no-contest. Schools will be permitted to schedule makeup contests whenever possible.
Visiting teams shall follow any policies implemented by home institutions while participating or practicing as a guest.
Conference leadership groups will constantly reevaluate the policy based on guidance from the NCAA, federal, state, local authorities and health professionals.
Vaccination by student-athletes, coaches, and administrators is strongly encouraged by the Great American Conference.
“I appreciate the work of our presidents and athletic administrators in crafting policies that provide our student-athletes an avenue to compete this fall,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “We’re excited to open play this week and begin another outstanding season of GAC action.”
The GAC’s 10th anniversary season begins today with six women’s soccer matches, five men’s soccer contests, five conference football games and two volleyball competitions.
