There are some interesting storylines heading into tonight’s 48th annual Ada News All-Star Classic basketball extravaganza.
The girls game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 8 p.m. inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students.
One of the more intriguing things to keep an eye on is Roff girls coach Trent Stort coaching the East Boys All-Star team.
Storts was a good sport and volunteered to coach the East boys, which includes three Roff players — Brighton Gregory, Kagan Huneycutt and Austin Parnell.
Another fun fact — Storts is a Latta High School graduate and former Latta assistant coach and will be coaching against the West coaching duo of Kerry White and Matt Bryant. White is the Latta assistant coach but will be calling the shots tonight while Bryant will try to mostly just watch from the bench.
Those three will have fun going head to head for sure.
Right at home
Four Latta girls seniors and two Latta boys seniors will get to play one more basketball game on their own home court just two days after their graduation from the same spot. Hats off to the Latta officials who turned the Latta Panther Fieldhouse from graduation host back to a regular gymnasium so quickly. Thank you.
Calling all dunkers
My prediction to claim the 2022 Ada News All-Star Classic Slam Dunk championship was Ada High junior Andrew Hughes, who recently won a Class 5A state championship in the High Jump with a leap of seven feet flat. Alas, Hughes decided it was best to rest a sore foot that bothered him most of the 2022 spring track season. I can’t say that I blame him.
Saying that, the Slam Dunk title should be wide open this year. I hope you dunkers show up and show out today for the preliminary rounds at 4 p.m. in Latta.
There’s a rumor making the rounds that Latta senior Jaylee Willis is contemplating entering the dunk contest. I guess we’ll see in a bit.
Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shootout will also begin at 4 p.m.
Always remember the slam dunk and 3-point contests are open to any varsity basketball players, not just seniors.
Defending champ
Stonewall sharpshooter Ashton Bierce won the 2021 3-point Shootout title as a freshman. He will again be among the favorites to win the competition tonight. Although we’ve seen a few back-to-back winners, no player has ever won the 3-point Shootout three straight times. And four consecutive titles would be unheard of.
———o———
Following are the absolute most up-to-date rosters for tonight’s 2022 Ada News All-Star Classic:
EAST GIRLS
Cheyenne McCarn Allen
Taylor Harrison Allen
Kaythryn Dixson Asher
Mackenzie Kent Byng
Gina Dean Byng
Maddie Adair Roff
Payton Owens Roff
Jaedyn Getman Stratford
Alexus Belcher Vanoss
Maddi Dansby Vanoss
Alternates: Hailey Perry, Roff; and Rai McMillen, Stratford
Head coach: Luke Clark, Byng.
WEST GIRLS
Chloe Brown Coalgate
Taryn Batterton Latta
Jaylee Willis Latta
Triniti Cotanny Latta
Chloe Miller Latta
Emmy Mariott Holdenville
Cheyanne Fixico Holdenville
Carlee Cole Sulphur
Charlie Rogers Sulphur
Ally Dixon Sulphur
Jenna Farrell Sulphur
Alternates: Allie Harrison, Calvin; Mallary Leflore, Stonewall.
Head coach: Dillon Snow, Holdenville.
EAST BOYS
Jake Beavert Allen
Will Kaminski Allen
Trace King Asher
Caden Azlin Byng
Kade Streater Byng
Brighton Gregory Roff
Kagan Huneycutt Roff
Austin Parnell Roff
Erik Hatton Vanoss
Head Coach: Trent Storts, Roff.
WEST BOYS
Camryn Reed Ada
Caden Carey Ada
Josh Murray Ada
Jonas Winningham Calvin
Jacobie Lacey Calvin
Kamdyn Douglas Coalgate
Josiah McPerryman Holdenville
Tyler Ireland Latta
Cooper Hamilton Latta
Mace Mobly Sulphur
Alternates: Justin Kiker, Latta; Conner Leflore, Stonewall.
Head Coach: Kerry White, Latta.
———o———
Players for the West teams will wear white or light-colored uniforms and will be the home team on the scoreboard, while the players on the East team will dress in dark suits and be visitors on the scoreboard.
