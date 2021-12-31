Frontier too tough early for Amber-Pocasset

Frontier dominated the second and third quarters and held off a furious Amber-Pocasset comeback in a 59-49 win over the Lady Panthers Wednesday afternoon in consolation play at the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
Frontier, ranked No. 11 in Class A, improved to 8-2 on the year, while Amber-Pocasset – No. 2 in Class 2A — dropped to 5-2.
“I was very proud of my kids tonight. Am-Po is a well-coached, hard-nosed team that never quits,” said Frontier head coach Kaylee Byrd, a former assistant at Byng.
“I asked them in the locker room before the game to be tough for 32 minutes, and if you take away a couple of moments, I thought they did just that. They have done a great job executing the game plan this week, staying in the moment, and playing together.”
The Lady Panthers led 11-6 early in the second quarter and the game was tied at 14-14 midway through the frame.
Frontier then went on a game-changing 25-2 burst and after Jamie Molina scored on an inbounds play, the Lady Mustangs led 39-16 at the 2:37 mark of the third quarter.
Frontier outscored the Lady Panthers by a combined 39-13 over the middle two quarters and carried a 45-22 advantage into the final period.
Amber-Pocasset put on a furious rally and after freshman Ainslee McComas drilled a 3-pointer with 2:57 to play, the Lady Panthers had pulled within single digits at 50-41.
Frontier hit four straight free throws — two by Diane FawFaw and two by Anias Bible — to help keep Am-Po at bay.
After going a cool 3-of-18 from the field in the third quarter, Amber-Pocasset sank 10-of-16 field goals over the final eight minutes.
Molina led the Frontier charge, erupting for a game-high 24 points. She sank 8-of-13 field goals, hit three 3-point shots, finished 5-of-6 from the free-throw line, had three steals and registered a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Olivia Littlecook also hit double figures with 14 points to go with six assists and five steals. She hit a pair of triples and finished 4-of-4 from the free-throw stripe.
BJ Childs followed with eight points for the winners.
Devynn Harris scored 16 points, hit a trio of 3-pointers and had five steals to lead the way for Am-Po. Savage also hit double figures with 12 points. Teague Muncy scored six points ad grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds.
The game got ugly at times as the two teams combined for 52 turnovers — 27 for Frontier and 25 for Amber-Pocasset. Frontier hit 20-of-23 (87%) free throws compared to a 5-of-7 showing by the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Mustangs advanced to Thursday’s fifth-place game, while Am-Po dropped into the seventh-place contest.
