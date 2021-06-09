OKLAHOMA CITY — There is an easy way to do things at the Women’s College World Series.
Win your opener, win Friday and win the semifinal in one game. Oklahoma had already claimed the regional and super regional rounds in the minimum games required.
OU has not taken the easy way at the World Series. In fact, the Sooners gave themselves the most difficult path, but have somehow traversed it.
After losing to James Madison in extra innings on Thursday, OU faced having to win four straight games to reach the best 2-of-3 championship series.
Only three teams — Texas A&M (1983), UCLA (2003) and Florida State (2018) — have ever won the World Series after dropping their opener, but a fourth team will join their ranks this year.
OU beat James Madison 7-1 on Monday to advance to the championship series, where the Sooners will face Florida State, which also stormed back after an opening loss on Thursday, eliminating Alabama after the Sooners eliminated the Dukes.
“You can’t be afraid to lose,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “You’ve got to play to win. You can’t think about, ‘Oh, my gosh, what could happen.’
“You’ve got to stay in the moment … You’ve got to really stay locked in and keep your minds right where they’re at, and the team did a really good job of that.”
OU didn’t get off to the best start on Monday.
Giselle Juarez gave up a solo home run to JMU’s Kate Gordon on the game’s first pitch.
“The words I kept hearing were, ‘We got your back.’ Giselle, keep us in the game, we’ve got your back,’ just constant,” Gasso said. “Jocelyn Alo, I heard her say that quite a bit.”
The left-handed pitcher settled in, gave up just three more hits and one walk the rest of the game. Juarez struck out 11, tying a season-high.
Still, the Dukes’ 1-0 edge stayed on the board until the bottom of the fourth inning when momentum swung the Sooners’ direction.
Nicole Mendes led off with a triple to right-center field. She came in to score on a wild pitch and tied the game.
Jana Johns gave OU the lead with an RBI single to left field.
The Sooners would add to their lead in the fifth with RBI doubles from Mackenzie Donihoo and Jayda Coleman.
Finally, it was Alo who hit a solo home run in the sixth, putting a final stamp on OU’s victory.
The Sooner bats have found new life since entering the losers’ bracket. OU has outscored opponents 31-7 over its last four games.
“We have had to go into every single game knowing this could be our last,” Coleman said. “And now we get to go into tomorrow but we have some breathing room. But we’re really just going to take it the same as we take every single game.
“We’re just going to go out there and attack every pitcher and we’re going to play hard on defense and just play our game.”
The Sooners have broken program and NCAA records as individuals and as a team, and are knocking on the door of a few more.
They’ve won their conference and watched Tiare Jennings be named the sport’s freshman of the year and Alo player of the year.
Only a national championship remains.
“They don’t want it to be over,” Gasso said.
Two more wins and it will have to be.
