Amaya Frizell’s birthday got a little happier in Game 2 of a doubleheader with rival McAlester Monday night at the Ada High Softball Complex.
Frizell celebrated turning 17 with a two-run homer to help the Lady Cougars defeat McAlester 5-2 to salvage a split.
The Lady Buffaloes defeated Ada 2-0 in Game 1.
The Lady Cougars improved to 13-10 overall and 6-2 in District 5A-4 play, while McAlester left town at 7-11 and 4-5.
“We showed up way too flat in the first game,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “I was proud of us for coming back and getting a win in the second game instead of letting it snowball.”
Henry was again preaching it was the little stuff that needs polishing for her squad.
“We have a lot of small details to fix before heading into playoffs, but they compete and play hard and that’s all I can ask for,” Henry said.
Game 2
Ada 5, McAlester 2
Ada scored twice in the top of the second inning. Trenity Duvall led off with a double and scored on an RBI single by Rylynn Truett to give Ada a 1-0 lead. Truett later scored on a sacrifice fly by Addie Hill that gave the hosts an early 2-0 cushion.
Frizell then followed a walk by Josie Morgan by blasting the ball over the left-field fence and pushing the AHS advantage to 4-0.
Elsa Munoz slapped an RBI double in the top of the fourth frame to put Ada on to 5-1.
The Lady Buffaloes tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh with two walks sandwiched around a single that loaded the bases to start the frame.
Elizabeth Milligan drove home a run on a groundout but the visitors wouldn’t do any more damage.
McAlester out-hit Ada 6-5 with Milligan and Lexi Zurovetz leading the way with two hits apiece.
Chardoney Stick was the winning pitcher for Ada. She struck out two, walked four and allowed six hits and two earned runs in a complete-game outing. Starter Kynli Jones took the loss. She struck out one, walked one and allowed two hits and three earned runs in 2.1 innings.
Game 1
McAlester 2, Ada 0
Both teams finished with six hits apiece, but Ada couldn’t find a way to push across a run. The Lady Cougars stranded seven base runners.
Alianna Aranda was the winning pitcher for the Lady Buffaloes. She struck out five and walked one in seven shutout innings. Chardoney Stick was strong in defeat for Ada. She struck out seven, walked none and allowed one earned run in seven innings.
McAlester scored its first run in the top of the third inning on a one-out, RBI single by Lexi Zurovetz.
Madison Ayers led off the top of the sixth with a double and scored all the way from second on a sacrifice bunt by Brooklyn Weiher that put the visitors on top 2-0.
Zurovetz lead the MHS offense with a 2-for-4 showing.
Elsa Munoz led Ada at the plate, going 2-for-3. Abbey Strong, Amaya Frizell, Jakobi Williams and Chardoney Stick also had hits for the home team.
Ada was at Atoka Tuesday, weather permitting. The Lady Cougars travel to Durant at 4 p.m. Thursday for a district doubleheader. Ada hosts Konawa at 4:30 p.m. next Monday for Senior Night.
