Frizell homers in loss to Sulphur

SULPHUR — The Ada High softball team had more hits and got a home run from Amaya Frizell but it wasn’t quite enough in a 4-1 loss to host Sulphur Thursday afternoon.
Coach Taylor Henry’s troops fell to 10-5 on the fall, while Sulphur climbed above .500 at 9-8.
Ada returns to District 4A-2 action Tuesday when McCloud comes to town.
The Lady Bulldogs scored single runs in the third in fifth innings to grab a 2-0 lead.
Frizell, one of Ada’s two seniors, cut the lead in half when she launched the first pitch she saw over the center-field fence to make it 2-1.
Sulphur got two insurance runs — both with two out — in the bottom of the sixth.
Brylie Sanford reached on a fielder’s choice that produced the second out of the inning and moved to second after Kinzi Adkison walked. Sanford scored after Kiersten Walck reached on an error and nine-hole hitter Amera Garner followed with an RBI double that put Sulphur ahead 4-1.
The Lady Cougars tried to rally in the top of the seventh, loading the bases on a single by Elsa Munoz, a walk to Trenity Duvall and a base hit by Abbey Strong. But the comeback bid stopped there.
Ada, which outhit Sulphur 7-5, was led by Abbey Strong who finished 2-for-4. Ada’s other hits came from Jakobi Williams and Bradi Odom.
Sulphur’s other hits were a double by Owen West and a single by Adkison.
Odom was solid from the circle in defeat. She struck out seven, walked three and allowed only one earned run thanks to a pair of AHS errors.
Garner was the winning pitcher. She struck out four, walked three and allowed just seven hits and the one earned run in seven innings.
