PURCELL — It was Black Friday all over again for the Byng Lady Pirates, the Byng Pirates and the Vanoss Lady Wolves.
Friday at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell, the Byng girls dropped a 64-19 decision to Anadarko. The Byng boys never got untracked in a 58-25 loss to Mount St. Mary, and the Vanoss girls were upended by Sulphur 41-31.
GIRLS SEMIFINAL
Anadarko 64, Byng 19
The Lady Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, bolted to early leads of 13-0 and 19-3, and it didn't get much better for Byng from there.
Anadarko improved to 14-1, while Byng slipped to 9-8.
Against a smothering Anadarko defense, Byng shot just 1-of-7 from the floor to start the game and was a cool 4-of-22 by halftime. The Lady Pirates committed 17 turnovers by halftime and trailed 31-7.
The talented Lady Warriors continued to press the Lady Pirates for most of the second half and outscored Byng 33-12 over the final two frames. Byng finished with a season-high 28 turnovers.
Sophomore MacKenzie Kent turned in a solid outing for the Lady Pirates with five points, six rebounds and three steals. Trenity Miller also scored five points, including the team's lone 3-point basket.
Anadarko finished 12-of-24 from beyond the 3-point arc, including five from senior star Averi Zinn, who erupted for a game-high 23 points.
Lexi Foreman also hit double figures for Anadarko with 10 points, while Kaylee Borden hit two 3-pointers and added nine points.
Six different Anadarko players hit 3-pointers.
GIRLS SEMIFINAL
Sulphur 41, Vanoss 31
Vanoss — ranked No. 1 in Class 2A — tied the game at 25-25 on a drive by Emrie Ellis at the 3:29 mark of the third quarter. But the Lady Bulldogs responded with a 10-2 volley. After Kady Lynch hit two free throws at the 6:35 mark of the fourth quarter, Sulphur led 35-27.
Vanoss got within six (37-31) on another Ellis basket with 3:18 left but wouldn't score again.
Ellis, who returned to the lineup for the first time since the Mid-America Classic, finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots. Emily Wilson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points but attempted just three field goals. Lizzy Simpson pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds to go with six points.
Sulphur standout Korie Allensworth led her team with 19 points and nine rebounds. Makella Mobly also hit double figures with 10 points.
Lynch finished with four points and four steals for Sulphur and helped her squad force 16 Vanoss turnovers.
The Lady Wolves are at Wynnewood tonight.
BOYS SEMIFINAL
Mt. St. Mary 58, Byng 25
The Pirates battled the Rockets close for nearly 13 minutes.
Byng trailed 12-7 after the first quarter but scored the first five points of the second — all from the free-throw line — to tie the game at 12-all. Cale Eaton hit three free throws, and Parker Presley added two of his own.
Mount St. Mary scored the final six points of the first half to lead 18-12 at the break.
A Conner Hooper 3-pointer with 2:51 left in the third quarter put the Rockets ahead 28-18.
After Eaton — who led Byng with 15 points — scored on a drive to get his team within 32-22 with just over a minute to play in the third, Mount St. Mary used a 17-0 run to put the game out of reach. By the time Easton Ray knocked down a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, Byng trailed 51-22. Ray's basket was the only points for the locals in the fourth frame.
Hooper scored 11 points to lead the Rockets, while Diante Palmer chipped in 10. Nine different players scored for Mount St. Mary.
Mount St. Mary hit seven 3-point baskets in the game, while the Pirates finished 2-of-18 (11.1%) from long range.
Byng also committed 18 turnovers, compared to just nine for the winners.
Both Byng squads are at Seminole tonight.
