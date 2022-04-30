ARLINGTON, Texas — For just the third time in East Central University track & field history, a member of the team has set an NCAA Division II Provisional Mark and a new school record.
Freshman Jackson Parrish accomplished the feat the in the 800 Meter Run at the 2022 UTA Under Armour Invitational held Thursday in Arlington, Texas.
Parrish finished first in the 800 meters, with a time of 1:51.10. He is the first freshman to set an NCAA Provisional mark and just the third in school history. Kaspars Briska set a provisional mark in the 3,000 Meter Steeplechase and Juan-Joel Pacheco Orcozo did so in the 5,000 meters and was the first to advance to the NCAA regionals.
The women’s team also saw two first-place finishes and one second. Junior Abigael Kemboi finished first in the 1,500 meters (4:53.75) and added an eighth-place finish in the 800 meters (2:24.13). Redshirt senior also finished first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:46.04). Redshirt senior Katie Cowger — a graduate of Byng High School — added a second-place finish in the 1,500 meters (4:57.14).
On the men’s side, senior Carson Sandvik added a third-place mark in the 3000-meter steeplechase (9:48.25).
The Tigers are back in action at the 2022 Great American Conference Championships scheduled for May 5-7 at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
The ECU men’s team finished fourth in 2021, while the women were eighth.
