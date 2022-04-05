Ada head tennis coach Terry Swopes admitted it was kind of odd seeing former Ada High standout Morganne Freeman with Byng Pirate gear on coaching the Lady Pirates tennis team at the Ada Tournament on Saturday.
This sportswriter agrees. I dropped in to the Ada Tennis Center Saturday afternoon to try and find a match to watch and arrived just in time to see a freshman free-for-all. Ada’s No. 1 Doubles team of freshmen Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead were about to take on the Byng freshman duo of Jayci Cole and Presley Dickinson.
And there was Freeman, all decked out like a Byng Lady Pirate. She’ll always be a Cougar at heart, but make no mistake about it. When any of her Byng tennis athletes are playing against Ada, it’s Maroon and Gold, baby.
I had to ask if it was as strange coaching up Byng athletes while they were playing Ada as it was for me watching her do it.
“It is a little. It is a little bit,” she admitted.
Bolin and Cadenhead overpowered the Byng team 6-0, 6-2. Bolin’s first serve was outstanding the entire match. When it landed in, it gave the BHS team fits. There were plenty of good shots to go around by all four competitors. However, you could tell that Cole and Dickinson were a bit nervous to be facing Ada for the first time this spring on their own home court.
It was just a few months ago Freeman assisted Taylor Henry with the Ada High School fastpitch softball team (see related photo). But she was hired to help Byng head coach Toby Sanders with his tennis program this spring.
She’ll go full time at Byng next year and will teach eighth-grade history in the morning and hang out with the tennis players in the afternoon.
Right now she has her hands full coaching up the Byng Junior High players when Sanders is away with the high school squads.
“We’ve got 20 seventh graders and 20 eighth graders. Byng has a lot of young tennis players,” Freeman said. “That’s big numbers, especially for a school the size of Byng. But they’re having fun and I’m having fun.”
Freeman said she wasn’t necessarily looking to coach tennis. However, while she was doing student-teaching at Byng, officials made her an offer she couldn’t refuse.
“It just kind of landed in my lap. They told me they thought they had a need I could meet,” she explained.
During her high school career at Ada, Freeman was part of two state championship teams and one runner-up squad. She also has a No. 2 Doubles state championship under her belt.
Freeman could have easily stepped into coaching softball somewhere. She was certainly no slouch as a fastpitch pitcher for the Lady Cougars.
“Tennis just seemed like it was a good fit for my life right now. I’m excited to be out here on the court with them.”
