SULPHUR — Ada senior Carter Freeland deposited a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right field for a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and that proved to be the difference in a 2-1 victory over Plainview Thursday afternoon at the Murray County Bash in Sulphur.
Coach Shane Coker’s club stayed unbeaten at 9-0 on the year, while Plainview fell to 4-5.
The Cougars are scheduled to play a pair of games at the Sulphur Festival today, weather permitting. Ada is set to meet Crossings Christian at 2:30 p.m. and host Sulphur at 7 p.m.
In another Murray County Bash game on Friday, Heritage Hall got a two-RBI, walk-off double by Carson Beam in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Byng Pirates 9-8.
The Chargers improved to 6-1 on the year, while Byng dropped to 4-2. The Pirates were scheduled to meet Lone Grove at the Sulphur Festival on Friday but that contest was rained out. Byng now returns to action Monday at Seminole and will host the Chieftains on Tuesday in a pair of District 4A-2 contests.
Ada 2, Plainview 1
Hunter McDonald singled with one out in the top of the first inning before Freeland delivered his big blow. The Cougars managed just four more hits the rest of the way.
McDonald finished 2-for-4 to lead Ada at the plate. Reid Samson went 2-for-3 with a walk. Elvis Edwards had the only other AHS hit.
Cooper Flowers had two of Plainview’s three hits in the contest. Cooper Lewis had the other hit for the Indians.
Ada junior Jagger Caldwell turned in a strong pitching performance. He struck out eight and walked just one in the complete-game masterpiece. Flowers pitched just one inning for Plainview and absorbed the loss.
Heritage Hall 9, Byng 8
(8 Innings)
Sophomore Ryan Shelton had delivered a clutch two-RBI single with two outs in the top of the eighth inning to put Byng ahead 8-6.
Byng piled up 15 hits in the game, led by Kendon Wood and Bo Boatwright. Wood went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while Boatright finished 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.
Shelton went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs, while Preston Welch ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Heritage Hall finished with 14 hits, including doubles by Kaeden Woods, Braden Perkins, Julius Ejike-Charles and Rhett Davis.
Austin Lemon led the Chargers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Beam finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Ben Thomas picked up the mound win in relief for Heritage Hall. He struck out six, walked two and allowed five earned runs in six innings. Cooper McCage absorbed the tough loss for Byng. He struck out two, walked one and allowed three earned runs in three innings.
