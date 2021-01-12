Ada High girls basketball head coach Christie Jennings couldn’t have stressed more that her team needed to get to the free-throw line more — especially during home games.
Message received.
The Lady Cougars sank 28-of-33 free throws to make up for a cold-shooting night from the floor in a 63-47 win over old rival Ardmore Friday night in a semifinal matchup at the 2021 East Central Oklahoma Classic.
“We told our kids at the beginning of the week there were three things we needed to get better at this week. We wanted to quit giving up so many offensive rebounds. We’re going to quit having stupid turnovers. And the biggest thing was we’re going to get to the free-throw line because we’re great free-throw shooters,” Jennings said.
Ada started the game on a 13-2 run only to see Ardmore close the gap to 22-14 after the first quarter.
Ada began the second period on a 14-1 volley that included three 3-point baskets by Amaya Frizell, an old-fashioned three-point play by Shayla Wofford and two free shots by Landyn Owens. With just under six minutes left in the second frame, Ada had forged a 36-15 lead.
The Lady Cougars led 42-25 by halftime.
Frizell scored a game-high 21 points to lead the AHS onslaught — all in the first half. She hit four 3-pointers, went 9-of-11 from the charity stripe and also had six rebounds and three steals.
Owens was close behind with 20 points on the strength of a 14-of-15 performance from the free-throw stripe. She also had six rebounds and a pair of steals.
Shayla Wofford was a force in the paint for Ada. She finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots. Jaeden Ward hit a pair of treys for her six points and Carizma Nelson rounded out the Ada scoring with five points.
“We’ve started to see this group coming together and they are doing something special,” Jennings said.
Ardmore got a team-high 17 points from Shakira Smith, who finished 7-of-13 from the field and hit three 3-pointers. Honey Jefferson scored nine points for the Lady Tigers off the bench.
OKC Storm stops Ada
The Ada High boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a cold third quarter in a 48-40 loss to the Oklahoma City Storm in a semifinal game Friday at the East Central Oklahoma Classic.
Ada led 26-22 at halftime, but the Storm used a 15-2 run to start the third period and storm to a 37-28 lead.
“I thought we fought hard throughout the game. We had some really good open shots and just did not get them to go down, especially in the third quarter,” said Ada first-year head coach Kyle Caufield. “You have to give the Storm credit. They competed hard and made some big shots and plays down the stretch to win the game.”
The Cougars got within 45-40 on a 3-pointer from Andrew Hughes with 1:31 left in the game. Ada then had at least three more field goal attempts to get even closer, but couldn’t get another shot to fall.
No Ada players reached double figures for the Cougars as Kaden Cooper and Hughes led the way with nine points each. David Johnson and Jack Morris followed with seven points apiece, while Wyatt Brown chipped in six.
Zander Bluitt led the OKC Storm with a game-high 18 points, including three 3-point shots. Morgan Hansen added 11 points off the bench.
