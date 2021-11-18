VANOSS — In a game that featured 74 free throws and technical fouls on each bench, the Vanoss Wolves outlasted Calvin 65-49 at home Tuesday night.
The Wolves stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the year, while the Bulldogs left town at 2-2.
The Lady Wolves started the Vanoss sweep on Homecoming night by rolling past Calvin 90-32.
BOYS
Vanoss 65, Calvin 49
Vanoss broke open a tight game by outscoring Calvin 28-17 in a high-scoring second quarter. The Wolves carried a 38-28 lead into halftime and outscored Calvin 27-21 in the second half.
Coach Jon Hurt’s club finished the contest 28-of-51 (54.9%) from the free-throw line compared to a 13-of-23 showing by the Bulldogs.
Carter Perry, who sank 6-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter and 12-of-19 overall, finished with a team-best 25 points for Vanoss. Brayden Cannon also went 12-of-19 from the stripe and collected 21 points. Layne Thrower also reached double figures with 11 points.
Calvin senior Kobe Harrison led all scorers with 34 points. He finished 8-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Calvin was whistled for 32 fouls and the Wolves committed 18 infractions.
GIRLS
Vanoss 90, Calvin 32
The Lady Wolves outscored Calvin 32-4 in a red-hot second quarter to grab a 44-13 lead at intermission.
Junior Madi Faust scored 21 points to lead the way for Vanoss, while senior Alexus Belcher sank four 3-pointers and followed with 20 points.
Sophomore Avery Ellis scored 14 points — 12 of which came in the first half, and Maddi Dansby just missed double figures with nine points. Trinity Belcher chipped in eight for the home team.
Freshman Brylee Swadley paced the Calvin club with 10 points. Allie Harrison and Mena Harrison added six points apiece for the visitors.
Calvin is at Stonewall Friday, while Vanoss plays host to Latta.
