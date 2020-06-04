Free physical exams available for Ada athletes

Ada High School and junior high athletes will be able to get a free physical exam Thursday, June 11, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Central Oklahoma Medical Center, located at 905 Colony Drive.
High school athletes will take physicals beginning at 4 p.m. followed by junior high athletes at 6 p.m.
“We are dividing these times to try and prevent long waiting periods,” Boyles said on a social media post. “However, athletes will be given their physical exams regardless of when they arrive.”
All student-athletes must have physical exam forms filled out and signed by both them and their parents.
Coaches can provide physical forms or they can be downloaded from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association website under the “MISC FORMS” tab.
