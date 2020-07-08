Free Byng athletic physicals set for Monday

BYNG — Free Byng athletic physicals will be available for the school’s student-athletes Monday (July 13) at Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center, 906 Colony Drive in Ada.
High school athletes entering grades 10-12 will take physicals from 4-6 p.m. and junior high athletes entering grades 7-9 will get exams from 6-8 p.m.
All Byng athletes must bring an Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association physical form that is filled out and signed by both the student and the parent.
Forms are available on the OSSAA website or the Byng School website.
For more information, contact Brian Capps at brian.capps@byngschools.org or any Byng coach.
