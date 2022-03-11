OKLAHOMA CITY — The fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers couldn’t have started much better against No. 4 Hooker during their matchup at the Class 2A State Tournament Thursday afternoon inside the Jim Norick Arena.
However, the Lady Panthers couldn’t deliver the knockout blow.
Hooker rallied from a double-digit deficit — thanks in part to a big second half from freshman reserve Izabella Neville — and defeated Latta 44-39.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 26-1 on the year and will carry a 20-game winning streak into a semifinal battle with top-ranked Howe scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today. Latta’s season came to an end at 23-6. Hooker’s only loss this season was to Canadian, Texas, at a tournament in Gruver (Texas).
It looked like that streak would come to an end in the early going of the state-tournament first-round contest. Latta dominated the first quarter, racing out to a 13-3 lead to start the game.
The Lady Panthers limited Hooker to 1-of-13 shooting in the first quarter. Junior Brooklyn Ryan had the early hot hand for the Lady Panthers, scoring nine points during Latta’s opening salvo.
Hooker opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run and cut the LHS lead to 13-11 on two free throws by Neville at the 5:55 mark.
Latta senior Jaylee Willis hit a 3-pointers off an assist from Triniti Cotanny to stop that Hooker streak and Ryan followed with a fast-break bucket that put the Lady Panthers on top 18-11.
The Lady Bulldogs trimmed the LHS deficit to 20-18 after post player Mady Swayze hit a free throw with 1:56 left in the second period.
Latta 6-3 center Taryn Batterton hit a pair of free shots 26 seconds later to end the second-quarter scoring and give her team a 22-18 halftime lead.
Alondra Ortiz hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter — it was her first shot attempt of the game — to get Hooker within 22-21.
LHS senior Chloe Miller followed with a 3-pointer of her own, but Neville answered with a 3-point bucket that made it 25-24 at the 3:20 mark of the third frame.
Miller — who scored all nine of her points in the second half to help keep Latta close — hit a mid-range jumper to give Latta a 27-24 cushion with 2:56 left in the quarter.
Hooker followed with a pivotal 10-0 run capped by another Neville 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter that gave the Lady Bulldogs a 34-27 lead.
Ryan and Neville traded triples before Miller scored on a floater in the lane that got the Lady Panthers within 37-32 with 4:39 remaining.
Hooker standout senior Hollie Stalder, who had a rough time trying to solve the Latta defense, hit her first field goal of the game on a fast break to put her team ahead 40-32 with just over four minutes left.
But a tough baseline jumper from Batterton and another clutch drive by Miller made it 40-36 with 2:14 showing.
A Hooker turnover with 1:16 left gave Latta a chance to get closer but the Lady Panthers couldn’t capitalize.
The Lady Bulldogs hit just enough free throws down the stretch to keep Latta at bay.
Ryan led the Latta offense with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Willis followed with eight points and Batterton — who faced constant double and triple teams — scored eight points before fouling out. Batterton also had eight rebounds and five blocks.
Cotanny hit a pair of free throws for her two points and had a team-best nine rebounds to go with three blocked shots. Cotanny missed several minutes after crashing to the floor and suffering what appeared to be an elbow injury early in the third quarter but later returned to the court.
Neville led the HHS attack with 13 points and sank 3-of-4 3-point shots. Swayze also scored 13 points and added five boards.
Stalder scored 12 points despite missing her first 13 shot attempts. She finished 2-of-16 from the field, 0-of-6 from 3-point range but sank 8-of-14 free throws. Stalder also had 10 rebounds.
As a team, the Lady Bulldogs hit 13-of-22 free throws compared to a 5-for-7 showing by Latta.
Latta finished with 11 turnovers while Hooker had seven.
———o———
By The Numbers
Thursday, March 10
GIRLS
CLASS 2A STATE
At Jim Norick Arena
First Round
Hooker 44, Latta 39
HOOKER 3 15 13 13 — 44
LATTA 13 9 5 12 — 39
HOOKER: Izabella Neville 4-6, 2-2, 13; Mady Swayze 5-13, 3-6, 13; Hollie Stalder 2-16, 8-14, 12; Allison Ugarte 1-3, 0-0, 3; Alondra Ortiz 1-2, 0-0, 3. Totals: 13-48, 13-22, 44.
LATTA: Brooklyn Ryan 6-13, 0-0, 14; Chloe Miller 4-9, 0-0, 9; Jaylee Willis 3-11, 1-2, 8; Taryn Batterton 2-7, 2-3, 6; Triniti Cotanny 0-1, 2-2, 2. Totals: 15-40, 5-7, 39.
Turnovers: Hooker 7, Latta 11.
Steals: Hooker 7 (Morgan Maloney 3); Latta 2.
Rebounds: Hooker 42 (Stalder 11); Latta 31 (Cotanny 9).
3-point goals: Hooker 5-17 (Neville 3-5, Ugarte 1-3, Ortiz 1-2); Latta 4-17 (Ryan 2-5, Willis 1-6, Miller 1-2).
Fouled out: Batterton (L).
