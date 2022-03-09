CHECOTAH — The Byng Pirates fell behind early and could never make up the difference in a 62-41 loss to No. 4 Crossings Christian last week at the Class A Area Tournament at Checotah High School.
The Byng season game to an end at 17-10, while the Knights won three straight area tournament contests to punch their ticket to the Class 4A State Tournament with a 19-7 mark.
“Our terrific season came to an end today. The further you go the more it hurts when it eventually ends, but I truly believe this was a huge step and accomplishment for such a young group,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “Once we decompress and look at the season as a whole, we will realize we grew exponentially as a group and will use this experience to catapult us into future success.”
The Pirates trailed just 20-14 after the first quarter but the Knights used a 12-5 run in the second period to push their lead to 32-19 by halftime.
Byng climbed back into it with a 17-11 third-quarter jaunt to get within 43-36 before Crossings Christian used an 18-5 volley to end the game.
“I thought our boys competed extremely well for the duration of the game. I could not have asked for more,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “We came out a little tense in the first quarter and dug ourselves a hole that we struggled to get out of. It was a 7-10 point ball game for the duration of the game until they finally pulled away at the end.”
Byng got 11 points each from Malachi Schilreff and Caden Azlin. Azlin sank a trio of 3-pointers in the contest, while Schilreff hit one 3-point shot.
Keith Cook was next with eight points, while Bo Boatwright chipped in six.
The Pirates were without injured starting sophomore Carter Colombe.
Crossings was paced by Reid Lovelace, who poured in a game-high 24 points. Cal Furnish hit four 3-pointers and followed with 15 points, while Cam Parker also hit double figures with 10.
“They are a terrific team and extremely well-coached,” Samaha said.
The Pirates bid farewell to a pair of seniors — Kade Streater and Azlin.
“I am very proud of our seniors for their unselfishness and work ethic throughout the year,” Samaha said. “We would not be here without them.”
