It’s been a good season for the Tulsa Elite OKC 05 fastpitch softball team.
The Elite capped off the summer by winning the FASA 14U World Series that ran from July 20-25 in Branson, Missouri.
The team included four local players — Alexa Thompson of Byng, Jacee Underwood of Vanoss and the Sulphur duo of Amera Williamson and Codi Reid.
The Elite turned up the heat once bracket play began. They won five straight contests to bring home the championship, outscoring their opponents by a combined 29-4 count.
The Tulsa team defeated Tri-Lakes United 7-0, defeated the Oklahoma Athletics 05 Ashford 9-1, blanked the Arkansas SWAT 7-0, shut out the Missouri Bombers 2-0 and edged the Louisiana Cajun Assault Ray 5-3.
The Elite ended the season with a 50-13-1 record. The Oklahoma squad also won tournament titles at the East vs West 14u Open, the Battle of the Bats 14u Open, BSP Opening Day Ring Showdown 16u and were runners up at the El Gigante 14u Tournament.
Thompson hit .444 for the Elite with four doubles, two triples a home runs and 39 RBIs. She also scored 35 runs.
Jacee Underwood hit .377 in 35 games with seven doubles, 20 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
Williamson hit 4.39 with six doubles, three triples one home run and 30 RBIs. She scored 19 runs. She scored 16 runs and walked 18 times.
Reid hit .444 with seven doubles, two triples and 23 RBIs.
Williamson was also the team’s ace. She finished 21-0 with a 1.54 ERA. Williamson struck out 227 and walked 88 in 141 innings of work.
Underwood also finished 3-0 with a 2.24 ERA in nine starts for the Elite. She struck out 16 in 34.1 innings of work.
The Elite coaching staff included head coach Cash Miller and assistants JD Underwood and Jake Cooper.
