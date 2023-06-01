Four local players will be part of the 2023 Oklahoma State Games later this summer.

Cooper McCage of Byng, Garrett Nix of Allen, Cade Cometti of Coalgate and Davin Weller of Tupelo will all play for the Southeast squad.

They will be joined on the SE team by two members of the Ada Braves American Legion baseball squad — Tagen Simon and Pete Goodson, both of Tushka.

The Oklahoma State games are scheduled for June 20-21 at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.

Tuesday’s schedule begins at 11:30 a.m. with the Southeast meeting the Southwest. Tulsa will face the Northeast at 2 p.m.; Tulsa will meet Oklahoma City at 4:30 p.m. and the Northwest will meet the Northeast at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Southeast will square off against Oklahoma City in the 9:30 a.m. opener. The SE team will then battle the Northwest at noon. That contest will be followed by the Northwest versus Oklahoma City at 2:30 p.m.; Tulsa versus the Southwest at 5 p.m. and the Northeast squad versus the Southwest at 7:30 p.m.

Former Byng head coach Luke Yost, who now coaches at Jones and has two players on the OKC team, said the Oklahoma State Games are a good way for high school players to be seen by coaches and scouts.

“That’s what the Oklahoma State Games are all about, getting an opportunity to compete in front of college coaches,” he said.

Below are the complete rosters for the 2023 Oklahoma State Games.

———o———

SOUTHEAST

Tucker Wooten Wister

Creed Muirhead Shawnee

Tagen Simon Tushka

RJ Morris Bethel

Logan Bumgarner Calera

Cooper McCage Byng

Logan Smith Rattan

Maliki Gillean Hugo

Matrail Lopez Idabel

Garrett Nix Allen

Dax Clark Shawnee

Dayton Forsythe Dale

Casen Richardson Dale

Cade Cometti Coalgate

Brex Caldwell Panama

Keagan Roberson Rattan

Pete Goodson Tushka

Kooper Johnson Antlers

Dartyn Meeks Wister

Carson Culbreath Caddo

Davin Weller Tupelo

Aiden Sockey Poteau

SOUTHWEST

Connor Cavanar Westmoore

Tanner Fallwell Westmoore

Trevor Hand Noble

Carson Howe Blanchard

Jacob Wehba Westmoore

Marlon Moore Washington

Brady McAdoo Tuttle

Eli Willits Fort Cobb

Braylon Brooks Tuttle

Brayson Carter Blanchard

Dax McCaskill Washington

Josiah Kemp Westmoore

Ritson Meyer Elgin

Dax Noles Norman

Aidan Kilgore Blanchard

Colton Rother Cache

Cale Sudderth Lone Grove

Michael Barham Duncan

Layton Bryan Chickasha

Hunter Watson Tuttle

Grayson Barnes Tuttle

Hudson Morgan Marlow

Kaden Felan Blanchard

Gage Ellison Blanchard

Kash Mayfield Elk City

Spencer Ille Norman North

OKLAHOMA CITY

Carson Brumbaugh Santa Fe

Savion Simms Santa Fe

Brady Morgeson Santa Fe

Jase Winchester Edmond Memorial

Rhett Winchester Edmond Memorial

Owen Hall Edmond North

Price Bender Edmond North

Ashton Hartwig Deer Creek

Kellen Frizell Deer Creek

Cash Williams Choctaw

Drake Fittro Choctaw

Easton Costa Choctaw

Hutch Russell Carl Albert

Kash Ferris Carl Albert

Tanner Norman Carl Albert

Julius Ejike-Charles Heritage Hall

Brian Williams Jr. Midwest City

Jackson Hyde-Herrara PC West

Jett Farmer Jones

Mason Welher Jones

TULSA

Ben Flusche Union

Bentley Brown Collinsville

Bodie Amberson Owasso

Wyatt Rutledge Sand Springs

Brian Justice Bixby

Camden Knutson Union

Cody Crll Bixby

Tanner McMurray Bishop Kelley

Colton Hollenback Collinsville

Cooper Bates Broken Arrow

Cooper Frazier Cascia Hall

Cooper Harrel Owasso

Cord Nolan Bixby

Dakota Angielski Sperry

Dylan Baldridge Lincoln Christian

Easton Hailey Owasso

Easton Webb Sand Springs

Emerson Lane Victory Christian

Isaac King Victory Christian

J.R. Williams Metro Christian

Jackson Turney Sand Springs

Jett Hope Bixby

JT Davis Collinsville

Malakai Dillard Lincoln Christian

NORTHWEST

Josh Bay Shattuck

Ayden Crumley Clinton

McCage Hartling Enid

Tayte Dome Laverne

Kyler Zagar Perry

Cade Trotter Vici

Jack Pickelsimer Mustang

Bennett Percival Enid

Kylen Dodge Mustang

Tripp Green Laverne

Kyler Thiesse Calumet

Weston Thomas Piedmont

Cale Parr Yukon

Cooper Jarnagin Enid

Maddox Lawson Mustang

Chance Acord Cashion

Eastonn Roby Okarche

Garrett Shull Enid

Carter Parent Yukon

Chance Owens Yukon

NORTHEAST

Brendan Asher Bartlesville

Wyatt Pierce Ft. Gibson

Brett Eaves Bartlesville

Connor Johnson Salina

Riley Hurst Pryor

Maverick Williamson Salina

Gavin Roberts Pryor

Cole Leach Hilldale

Darren Ledford Oktaha

Mason Pickering Hilldale

Dylan Walden Oktaha

Preston Gajewski Perkins

Maddox Edwards Oktaha

Beck Smith Perkins

Zack Mullen Dewar

Aidan Tomlinson Dewar

Brody Wicker Ponca City

Brock Strewn Sallisaw

Max Bushyhead Mannford

Chance Pair Oologah

Stetson Ethridge Cushing

Jaden Gould Stigler

Beckett Robinson Tahlequah

