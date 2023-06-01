Four local players will be part of the 2023 Oklahoma State Games later this summer.
Cooper McCage of Byng, Garrett Nix of Allen, Cade Cometti of Coalgate and Davin Weller of Tupelo will all play for the Southeast squad.
They will be joined on the SE team by two members of the Ada Braves American Legion baseball squad — Tagen Simon and Pete Goodson, both of Tushka.
The Oklahoma State games are scheduled for June 20-21 at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.
Tuesday’s schedule begins at 11:30 a.m. with the Southeast meeting the Southwest. Tulsa will face the Northeast at 2 p.m.; Tulsa will meet Oklahoma City at 4:30 p.m. and the Northwest will meet the Northeast at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Southeast will square off against Oklahoma City in the 9:30 a.m. opener. The SE team will then battle the Northwest at noon. That contest will be followed by the Northwest versus Oklahoma City at 2:30 p.m.; Tulsa versus the Southwest at 5 p.m. and the Northeast squad versus the Southwest at 7:30 p.m.
Former Byng head coach Luke Yost, who now coaches at Jones and has two players on the OKC team, said the Oklahoma State Games are a good way for high school players to be seen by coaches and scouts.
“That’s what the Oklahoma State Games are all about, getting an opportunity to compete in front of college coaches,” he said.
Below are the complete rosters for the 2023 Oklahoma State Games.
SOUTHEAST
Tucker Wooten Wister
Creed Muirhead Shawnee
Tagen Simon Tushka
RJ Morris Bethel
Logan Bumgarner Calera
Cooper McCage Byng
Logan Smith Rattan
Maliki Gillean Hugo
Matrail Lopez Idabel
Garrett Nix Allen
Dax Clark Shawnee
Dayton Forsythe Dale
Casen Richardson Dale
Cade Cometti Coalgate
Brex Caldwell Panama
Keagan Roberson Rattan
Pete Goodson Tushka
Kooper Johnson Antlers
Dartyn Meeks Wister
Carson Culbreath Caddo
Davin Weller Tupelo
Aiden Sockey Poteau
SOUTHWEST
Connor Cavanar Westmoore
Tanner Fallwell Westmoore
Trevor Hand Noble
Carson Howe Blanchard
Jacob Wehba Westmoore
Marlon Moore Washington
Brady McAdoo Tuttle
Eli Willits Fort Cobb
Braylon Brooks Tuttle
Brayson Carter Blanchard
Dax McCaskill Washington
Josiah Kemp Westmoore
Ritson Meyer Elgin
Dax Noles Norman
Aidan Kilgore Blanchard
Colton Rother Cache
Cale Sudderth Lone Grove
Michael Barham Duncan
Layton Bryan Chickasha
Hunter Watson Tuttle
Grayson Barnes Tuttle
Hudson Morgan Marlow
Kaden Felan Blanchard
Gage Ellison Blanchard
Kash Mayfield Elk City
Spencer Ille Norman North
OKLAHOMA CITY
Carson Brumbaugh Santa Fe
Savion Simms Santa Fe
Brady Morgeson Santa Fe
Jase Winchester Edmond Memorial
Rhett Winchester Edmond Memorial
Owen Hall Edmond North
Price Bender Edmond North
Ashton Hartwig Deer Creek
Kellen Frizell Deer Creek
Cash Williams Choctaw
Drake Fittro Choctaw
Easton Costa Choctaw
Hutch Russell Carl Albert
Kash Ferris Carl Albert
Tanner Norman Carl Albert
Julius Ejike-Charles Heritage Hall
Brian Williams Jr. Midwest City
Jackson Hyde-Herrara PC West
Jett Farmer Jones
Mason Welher Jones
TULSA
Ben Flusche Union
Bentley Brown Collinsville
Bodie Amberson Owasso
Wyatt Rutledge Sand Springs
Brian Justice Bixby
Camden Knutson Union
Cody Crll Bixby
Tanner McMurray Bishop Kelley
Colton Hollenback Collinsville
Cooper Bates Broken Arrow
Cooper Frazier Cascia Hall
Cooper Harrel Owasso
Cord Nolan Bixby
Dakota Angielski Sperry
Dylan Baldridge Lincoln Christian
Easton Hailey Owasso
Easton Webb Sand Springs
Emerson Lane Victory Christian
Isaac King Victory Christian
J.R. Williams Metro Christian
Jackson Turney Sand Springs
Jett Hope Bixby
JT Davis Collinsville
Malakai Dillard Lincoln Christian
NORTHWEST
Josh Bay Shattuck
Ayden Crumley Clinton
McCage Hartling Enid
Tayte Dome Laverne
Kyler Zagar Perry
Cade Trotter Vici
Jack Pickelsimer Mustang
Bennett Percival Enid
Kylen Dodge Mustang
Tripp Green Laverne
Kyler Thiesse Calumet
Weston Thomas Piedmont
Cale Parr Yukon
Cooper Jarnagin Enid
Maddox Lawson Mustang
Chance Acord Cashion
Eastonn Roby Okarche
Garrett Shull Enid
Carter Parent Yukon
Chance Owens Yukon
NORTHEAST
Brendan Asher Bartlesville
Wyatt Pierce Ft. Gibson
Brett Eaves Bartlesville
Connor Johnson Salina
Riley Hurst Pryor
Maverick Williamson Salina
Gavin Roberts Pryor
Cole Leach Hilldale
Darren Ledford Oktaha
Mason Pickering Hilldale
Dylan Walden Oktaha
Preston Gajewski Perkins
Maddox Edwards Oktaha
Beck Smith Perkins
Zack Mullen Dewar
Aidan Tomlinson Dewar
Brody Wicker Ponca City
Brock Strewn Sallisaw
Max Bushyhead Mannford
Chance Pair Oologah
Stetson Ethridge Cushing
Jaden Gould Stigler
Beckett Robinson Tahlequah
