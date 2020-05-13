ENID — Four local baseball players have been selected to compete in the 2020 Oklahoma State Games scheduled for July 20-21 at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.
The annual high school all-star event’s games were played in late June at Oklahoma State during the event’s first four years of existence.
The Oklahoma State Games will feature the state’s top high school players of the 2021 class and younger. Six regional teams will compete.
Three local players are included on the Oklahoma State Games Southeast roster — Tanner Graves and Coby Simon of Roff and Trae Lowe of Byng.
Other members of the Southeast team are Cal Birchfield of Rattan, Krew Taylor, Brylen Janda and Bauer Britton of Shawnee, Ike Shirey and Carson Hunt of Dale, Tjun Gibson of Calera, Dalton Patton and Dayson Fazekas of Red Oak, Morgan Gardner of Atoka, Matt Holzhammer of Wister, Kyler Proctor of Silo and Braden Riggs of Spiro.
Sulphur standout Reese Ratchford is listed as a catcher for the 2020 Oklahoma State Games Southwest team.
