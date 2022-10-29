Four local players were named to the 2022 Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Region 6 team when those honors were released earlier this week.
Roff seniors Chloe Eldred and Danleigh Harris both made the list. Elred was named an All-Region catcher and Harris was selected as one of three All-Region pitchers.
Latta senior Brooklyn Ryan (middle infield) and Allen senior Maebrey Wallace (outfield) were named All-Region Utility players.
Stuart’s Chance Chapman was named the All-Region 6 Coach of the Year after guiding his team to a Class B state championship.
Emily Robinson of Caddo was named the top Region 6 pitcher and Haili Igou of Stuart was named the top Region 6 catcher.
Other top Region 6 honorees included: Corner Infielders Keegan Rowland of Colbert and Laramie Rains of Tushka; Middle Infielders Makenzy Herman of Dale and Charley Hampton of Silo; Outfielders Geralyn Haney of Stuart, Chayse Caram of Dale and Mary Fisher of Colbert.
ROFF
Elred and Harris were one of the best bat batteries in the area.
“First, congrats to all the girls who made All-Region. We have an extremely tough region,” said Roff head coach Jaden Shores.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Chloe and Danleigh. Chloe stepped up and caught for us this season. Previously, she played third base. The dedication and commitment she had this season was all I could ever ask from a kid,” Shores continued.
Eldred finished with a triple, four doubles and knocked in 13 runs this fall and had a fielding percentage of .989. Eldred was also in charge of catching one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the region.
Shores said Harris’ competitiveness gave her an edge over most opponents.
“Danleigh was phenomenal in the circle. She had 290 strikeouts and three no-hitters this season,” she said. “She’s always competing. Whether it’s in the weight room, softball field or classroom, she wants to win. We’re going to miss both of these seniors next fastpitch season. I can’t wait to see what awaits in their future.”
LATTA
Ryan made an incredible comeback from a torn ACL and helped the Lady Panthers go undefeated (14-0) in District 2A-4 play.
“This Region 6 was the toughest I’ve ever been a part of with teams like Caddo and Stuart, Dale, Silo and Moss. Making this team is a huge accomplishment and a great way to continue to highlight Brooklyn’s fastpitch career at Latta Public Schools.”
Ryan hit .333 with two triples, nine doubles and 11 RBIs in 23 games for the Lady Panthers.
ALLEN
Wallace spent time at catcher and in the outfield for the Lady Mustangs, who finished the season 23-12. The Lady Mustangs competed in a Class A Regional Tournament at Caddo. The host Lady Bruins went on to win the state championship.
“She works hard at everything she does. She gives it her all every day on and off the field. This accomplishment is well deserved,” said Allen head coach Michaela Richbourg.
