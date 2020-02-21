COALGATE — Coalgate senior Rylie Wood became the first female basketball player in school history to score 1,000 career points during a Jan. 17 game at Antlers.
She scored No. 1,000 at the free-throw line in the third period.
“To score 1,000 in a career is huge,” said Coalgate girls coach Garrett Eaton. “It basically translates to about 12 points a game for all four years, so you have to show up and be a big contributor right from the start. I’ve been blessed to be able to coach her for about 600 of those points, she’s a special player.”
Wood now sits at 1,137 points heading into Coalgate’s Class 2A playoff schedule. The Lady Wildcats meet Konawa at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Wilburton in a Class 2A District Tournament elimination game.
“For a high school basketball player, scoring 1000 career points is the ultimate individual goal,” said Wood, “I am proud that I was able to achieve it. To finish my senior year as Coalgate High School’s leading scorer is an honor that I will never forget.”
Vanoss trio reaches 1,000 points
Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt recently presented three of his players — all juniors — with commemorative balls after they eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Newcomer Emily Wilson reached the mark Jan. 28, Lizzy Simpson hit 1,000 on Dec. 20 and Emrie Ellis notched point No. 1,000 on Nov. 12.
Those Lady Wolves will add to their point totals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Vanoss hosts the Elmore City-Pernell-Wayne winner in a Class 2A District Tournament championship contest.
