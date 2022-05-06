OKLAHOMA CITY — Four members of the Byng High School girls tennis team qualified for state after strong showings at the Class 4A Regional Tournament Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
Singles players Emma Underwood and CJ Lee will be playing in the Class 4A State Tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center and will be joined by the doubles team of Harmoni Moore and Hope Moore.
Byng head coach Toby Sanders said his No. 1 Doubles team of Jayce Cole and Presley Dickinson just missed out on joining their teammates at state.
“They lost a close three-set match by only two points in the super tie break in the third set,” he said. “I was very proud of my young team with the way they competed.”
Cole and Dickinson did win their last match of the regional, knocking off Franco and Masters of Kingfisher 6-3, 6-1 for fifth place.
Byng’s No. 2 Doubles team of Harmoni and Hope Moore defeated Castillos and Walter of Elk City 6-3, 6-1 for third place.
Wood brought home a third-place medal in No. 1 Singles after she won by injury default against Maggie Brown of Mount St. Mary.
And in No. 2 Singles, Elk City’s Analiese Whittington rallied past Lee 4-6, 6-1, 12-10 to capture third place.
The Lady Pirates finished fourth in the team standings. Henryetta won the regional championship with 41 points and Elk City was runner-up at 36. Oklahoma Bible was third with 35 and Byng — along with Mount St. Mary — finished with 33 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.