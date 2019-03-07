The East Central University women’s basketball team saw two players named to the 2018-19 All-Great American Conference teams and two more earn academic honors after claiming the No. 2 spot in the GAC Championship Tournament.
The league office announced its postseason awards at a banquet held Wednesday night in Bartlesville.
ECU saw seniors Lakin Preisner and Tia Williams named to the All-GAC Second Team, making it the first honor for Williams and the second for Preisner (2017-18 honorable mention).
The Tigers also claimed two GAC Distinguished Scholar Athletes: sophomore Kendall Schulte and junior Charlea Leonard (a graduate of Allen High School). This award is presented to student-athletes who have completed at least 70 hours and have a 3.7 GPA or higher. Schulte and Leonard are two of 13 student-athletes named to the list.
Preisner and Williams have led the team all season, with both averaging over 10 points per game. Preisner provides 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, while adding a 42.3 percent (116-of-274) field goal percentage, a 38.8 percent (47-of-121) three-point field goal percentage, a 92.7 percent (89-of-96) free-throw percentage, 68 assists, 40 steals and 16 blocks.
The Americus, Kansas, native is currently ranked No. 3 in the NCAA for her 92.7 free-throw percentage, and she is ranked in three other NCAA statistical categories. She has also earned a spot on the ECU career double-doubles list.
Williams averaged 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while adding a 41.4 percent (126-of-304) field goal percentage,a 40.5 percent (64-of-158) three-point field goal percentage, 43 assists, 32 steals and 10 blocks. She is currently ranked in three NCAA statistical categories.
The Norman native has placed her name all over the ECU record books, with two individual seasons and three career records, including the No. 2 spot for games played. In four seasons, she has seen action in 111 games, with the No. 1 spot being held by Ashley Prince (1996-00) at 114.
The Tigers (21-7, 16-6 GAC) will face No. 7 Arkansas Tech at noon today in the first round of the conference postseason tournament in Bartlesville.
The No. 2 seed is the team’s best since the 2013-14 season. ECU’s 21 wins is the third-best regular-season total in school history.
MEN
The East Central University men’s basketball team saw two players receive postseason honors by the conference.
ECU saw two players named to the All-GAC teams. Junior Camron Talley was a unanimous All-GAC First Team selection, while senior Da’Rion King was named to the All-GAC Second Team.
Camron earned first team honors for the second straight season after averaging 20.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He also added a 46.1 percent (191-of-414) field goal percentage, a 38.5 percent (92-of-239) three-point field goal percentage, a 84.2 percent (80-of-95) free-throw percentage, 35 assists, 31 steals and seven blocks.
During the season the Rockwall, Texas, native, recorded his 1,000th career point (Jan. 5, 2019) and is now tied for No. 9 on the ECU 1,000 career points list, with 1,317 points. He is also ranked in two ECU single season categories, five other ECU career lists, five NCAA DII active career lists and two NCAA (All Levels) active career lists.
King claimed his second All-GAC honor after earning a spot on the 2017-18 All-GAC honorable mention list. This season he is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while adding a 62.8 percent (140-of-223) field goal percentage, 46 assists, 21 steals and 13 blocks. His 62.8 field goal percentage ranked him No. 7 in the NCAA list.
The Racine, Wisconsin, native is also ranked No. 49 in the NCAA (All-Levels) Active Career Leaders field goal percentage list (61.5percent), in two NCAA DII active career list and two 2018-19 NCAA statistical categories.
The sixth-seeded Tigers will face No. 3 Oklahoma Baptist at the Great American Conference Championship Tournament at 8 p.m. Friday inside the Bruin Fieldhouse in Bartlesville.
