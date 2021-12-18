The Ada High football team had two players earn First Team honors when the District 2A-4 postseason awards were released earlier this week.
Senior Tre Ivy was named a first-team wide receiver and senior Brogan Cochren was named a first-team defensive lineman.
Ivy finished the 2021 season with 17 catches for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Cochren recorded 22 tackles for Ada.
Senor Cody Ross, who suffered a torn ACL on the first defensive play in the season-opener against Ardmore, was listed as the District 4A-2 Special Recognition honor for an injured athlete.
Senior Jonah Ascencion was named a Second-Team 4A-2 All-District safety for the Cougars. He finished with 30 tackles for the Cougars.
“I thought it was a good deal. I wish Caden Ross had been healthy all year but he got special recognition for the injury. Very deservingly Tre Ivey and Brogen Cochran got first team. And it was good to see Jonah Ascencion make second team. Those four seniors worked hard and I’m very proud of them,” said Ada head coach Brad O’Steen.
Tuttle running back Canon West was named the District 4A-2 Player of the Year.
The Offensive Player of the Year is Lincoln Smith of Blanchard and the Defensive Player of the Year is Charles Carter of John Marshall.
Nolan Boone of Harrah was named the 4A-2 Quarterback of the Year, while Nick Moore of Harrah was named the Running Back of the Year.
Two players — Gabe Barres of Blanchard and Chance Cobb of Tuttle — were named Receiver of the Year.
The Tight End of the Year is Tylor McCarthey of Tuttle.
Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year are Brennon Carter Tecumseh and Dylan Cummings of Tuttle. Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year are Harley Andrews of Tuttle and Parris Terry of Tuttle.
The Tuttle pair of CJ Conner and Gunner Kerr were named Co-Inside Linebacker of the Year. Co-Defensive Backs of the Year are Dillon Ballard of Tuttle and Rickey Bliek of Harrah.
The 4A-2 Athlete of the Year is Dylan Graham of Tecumseh.
Jamarlin Jones of Classen SAS was named the Special Teams Returner of the Year and Tuttle’s Kana Wong was named the Kicker of the Year.
The 4A-2 Coach of the Year is Brad Ballard of Tuttle. The Tigers finished the season as runners-up in Class 4A. They won 13 consecutive games before falling to Clinton in the 4A championship contest.
